No Deal Brexit: News Letter readers react to N.I. direct rule possibility

On Monday morning we published a story informing our readers that Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his team may impose direct rule in Northern Ireland in the event of a No Deal Brexit.

Here is a snapshot of what some of our readers had to say to about it.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said the government may have to impose direct rule on Northern Ireland in the event of a No Deal Brexit.

