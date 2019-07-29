No Deal Brexit: News Letter readers react to N.I. direct rule possibility Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up On Monday morning we published a story informing our readers that Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his team may impose direct rule in Northern Ireland in the event of a No Deal Brexit. Here is a snapshot of what some of our readers had to say to about it. Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said the government may have to impose direct rule on Northern Ireland in the event of a No Deal Brexit. No Deal Brexit: British government to impose direct rule in N.I., admits Dominic Raab Alex Kane: We are heading towards a very dark and dangerous place