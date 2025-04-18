No fuss on Irish signs? Out of touch Benn needs reality check from Sandy Row, say TUV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hilary Benn should get a reality check from the people of Sandy Row if he really thinks there’s no fuss over Irish signs, the TUV have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the wake of the Secretary of State dismissing an ongoing row over a Sinn Fein minister’s decision to spend £145,000 of public money replacing existing signs and ticket machines in Belfast’s newly-opened Grand Central Station with dual language versions, the TUV argued Mr Benn "badly needs to educate himself”.

Stated Belfast councillor Ron McDowell, the party’s deputy leader: “If the Secretary of State wants to understand the issues involved he should come to Sandy Row and talk to local people. At the moment, he sounds like many other politicians on this matter – ignorant because he hasn’t engaged with the people concerned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to build new signs in both English and Irish in the Translink-owned station sparked a huge political row, partially because it wasn’t run by the Executive, and partially as her department has spent years pleading poverty, claiming it doesn’t have cash to fix dilapidated roads all over the province.

Residents of the Sandy Row area arrive for a protest at Belfast's Grand Central Station this week over a decision to build new dual language signs just months after the station opened. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Political rivals hit the roof when she allocated a six-figure sum to replace signs in a station that has only been open for a few months, with other parties labelling the move a “solo run” and accusing her of using taxpayer’s money to indulge in pet projects. Her decision is to be probed by a Stormont committee and is the subject on ongoing legal action – but today (18th), Mr Benn dismissed the row.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, the Secretary of State stated the dual language signs are “about respecting and celebrating all of the traditions” and said he didn’t “understand what the fuss is about”.

“I just think there are so many more important things than having an argument about signs,” he said. “I mean, come on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the TUV point to Sandy Row’s struggles connected to Grand Central Station as proof there is a real and active problem.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he doesn't "understand the fuss" around the signs. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

The community saw a beloved landmark and piece of its heritage, the Boyne Bridge, knocked down to make way for an open plaza at the station despite huge local objections.

Work connected to Grand Central has shut down a major route into and out of the area for several months, and the closure’s set to last for much of the rest of this year. It’s decimated trade, with many businesses saying the situation is worse than during Covid and fearing they won’t see 2026.

Earlier this week, 40 to 50 residents protested inside the station, arguing that building dual language signs there is “hijacking the Irish language” in a bid to “mark territory” and “force it upon” the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Mr McDowell: “One cannot ignore the abominable way the community in Sandy Row have been and are being treated by Translink and the Department of Infrastructure.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell.

"The Boyne Bridge, an important part of local heritage and tradition, has been demolished in the teeth of local opposition. The views of residents have been ignored when it comes to the proposed changes to signage.