First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during a press conference following the meeting of the North South Ministerial Council today.

There’s “no momentum towards abolishing Northern Ireland”, the deputy First Minister has reinforced, after an Irish presidential candidate suggested Stormont could stay if the border was scrapped.

Fine Gael election hopeful Heather Humphreys made the comment while insisting people in Northern Ireland who have a British identity had “nothing to fear” from constitutional change, highlighting her own “minority community” experience in the Republic as a Presbyterian from Co Monaghan.

Her remarks came as political leaders from both sides of the border met for the North South Ministerial Council. During a press conference, Fine Gael Tanaiste Simon Harris said politicians have to be “willing to talk about what a new Ireland would look like”, adding that while an Irish president can’t call a border poll, whoever is in the role can use “soft power to facilitate conversations”.

But Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill argued the question of the border is at the “heart of the presidential debate”, adding: “My call, I suppose, in terms of the Irish government’s role here, is that the planning needs to happen, the preparation needs to happen, and I really want to see that happen at pace. And I think that will be crucially important.”

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly sit across a table from Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) Tanaiste Simon Harris (centre right) and Irish public expenditure minister Jack Chambers (left), at meeting of the North South Ministerial Council today.

Taoiseach Michael Martin wouldn’t be drawn on the issue of retaining a devolved Stormont if the border is dissolved. Stating he wanted to focus on connecting and reconciling people from different traditions, he said: “My agenda is really how do we share the island together in a pragmatic and effective way that benefits people, the people who live on the island.”

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly insisted bread and butter issues such as health, education and the economy are more important to everyday lives than a border poll.

“I do believe that we better serve the people of Northern Ireland by focusing on those issues that really impact on them, day in and day out, week in and week out,” she said.

“I don’t see any momentum towards the abolition of Northern Ireland. I don’t think any of the figures or the statistics play that out.