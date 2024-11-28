'No prospect' of Stormont agreeing to replace the Ulster Banner flag says DUP MLA Brian Kingston

A DUP MLA has said there is "no prospect" of Stormont agreeing on a replacement to the Ulster Banner, as the row over its use by athletes from Northern Ireland goes on.

Brian Kingston made the comments after the leadership of Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland met and had a "calm and respectful" discussion about the issue.

The upshot of the body's AGM on Wednesday night was that it was agreed it falls to MLAs to come up with an alternative to the flag.

The whole story emerged into public light on Sunday, when the Sunday Life broke the news that Conal Heatley, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Nothern Ireland (which runs Team NI's entry into the contest), was supportive of the idea of axing the flag because it is not "inclusive".

At the Olympics, athletes from Northern Ireland can compete under the Union Flag (Team GB) or tricolour (Team Ireland), but in the Commonwealth Games their emblem is the Ulster Banner.

Amid rising criticism of the plan, Mr Heatley then gave an interview to the News Letter in which he said the Ulster Banner has been linked to recent racist intimidation, and that “a considerable section of the community” find it offensive.

Mr Heatley said that the flag has had no official status ever since the Province's old government collapsed in 1973, and questioned whether those opposed to replacing it are "oblivious to what some people on the other side of the community have been saying for the last 50 years".

Then on Wednesday night came the body's AGM, after which a statement was released saying: "A calm, respectful conversation took place discussing the options for a flag to represent Team NI at Glasgow 2026.

"Member sports were provided an opportunity to chat through the topic and Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland staff and board members provided a rationale for exploring the topic.

"It was agreed that the NI Executive has a responsibility to work through the findings of the FICT Report and that encouragement should be given to elected representatives to address the recommendations and comments within the report.

"A commitment was given to ongoing dialogue with member sports and stakeholders, and it was acknowledged that a final decision will have to be made a few months before the Games begin in Glasgow.

"Those present expressed hope that the NI Executive can come to an agreement by that time."

Mr Kingston told the News Letter: "Any change would need cross-party agreement, and there's no prospect of that."

He added: "I do not accept that the Northern Ireland flag, the Ulster Banner, is a controversial flag, and there is no dispute that it is the flag of Northern Ireland.

"I accept some nationalists want to change our position within the UK, but many sporting teams representing Northern Ireland recognise that's the unique flag appropriate for their team - across a range of sports.

"It has the Red Hand of Ulster, the six-pointed star for the six counties and the crown signifying our place as one of the four nations of the UK, by the wish of the people.

"To change the flag would be entirely political and controversial.

"Over the years sporting stars from all community backgrounds have been happy to associate themselves with the Northern Ireland flag, and I reject the attempt from some people to promote a controversy over the flag which is not widely held.