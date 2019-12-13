North Down: Alliance’s Farry takes seat where DUP had been favourite

Alliance Party’s deputy leader Stephen Farry has won the contest to take the seat formerly held by retiring Independent candidate Lady Sylvia Hermon in one of the first results to be returned in Northern Ireland.

It is major victory for Alliance as there had been strong indications that DUP’s Alex Easton would secure North Down after a great showing in 2017 when he increased his vote by 14.5% and came up just 1,200 votes behind Lady Sylvia.

However it would appear that those who would have previously voted for the outgoing MP who had held the seat since 2001 played a key role in helping Alliance’s Brexit spokesperson make the step up from MLA to MP at the first time of asking.

Lady Sylvia wasn’t the only big name to take herself out of the race in North Down. Steven Agnew, former leader of the Green Party, has also stepped down from politics and it is very likely his large portion of his vote transferred to Farry.

Farry polled 18,358 votes to Easton’s 15,390 votes.

The contest proved too much for Alan Chambers, who despite being a shoo-in as MLA in the past five Assembly elections as an Independent and latterly UUP candidate, Westminster proved a bridge too far polling 4,936 votes.

The 1,959 votes for NI Conservatives Matthew Robinson proved a mere footnote.

There was a turn out of almost 61% in North Down.