Tourism Northern Ireland has praised the North West 200 – launching this week – as "Northern Ireland's largest outdoor sporting event".

NI's official tourism body, TNI said it has made a cash injection into the north coast event, noting that around 180,000 people are expected to visit it this week, including motorbike racing enthusiasts from around the world.

"As one of Northern Ireland’s hallmark events, the North West 200 is a major driver for the north’s economy and is estimated to have generated almost £10 million last year," TNI said.

"It also brings in an additional £25.4 million in media exposure through live streaming and TV broadcasts, with a massive 1.8 billion global reach - the highest rate of any event in the region."

Aine Kearney, Interim CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland pictured with Mervyn Whyte, Event Director of the North West 200.

Top international and national road racers will descend on Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine for the hugely anticipated event, with thousands of racing fans set to flock to the triangle circuit to watch the practice and race sessions.

The North West 200 is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund. The ITEF supports events which attract high volumes of visitors and generate international media coverage which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Aine Kearney, Interim CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to support this year’s North West 200 through our International Tourism Events Fund.

“International tourism events such as this play a vital role in attracting tourists, spectators and event participants to the north.

“The North West 200 contributes significantly to the Northern Ireland economy, attracting thousands of visitors every year and millions of pounds of revenue.

“Hosting events such as the North West 200 gives the region a global platform from which to promote our offering as a world class travel destination.”

Mervyn Whyte MBE, Event Director of the North West 200, said: "We are delighted to receive funding from Tourism NI through its International Tourism Events Fund.

“The Briggs Equipment North West 200 delivers a significant economic benefit to the Northern Ireland economy.

“Research carried out in relation to the event showed very high levels of satisfaction from those who attend.

"They also have a strong desire to return, not just for the event, but to Northern Ireland as a tourism destination.

“With over 100,000 visitors coming each year, a quarter of which are from overseas, the benefits of the event are clear."

When asked, TNI said the figure it awarded to the NW200 this year, and the other events through ITEF, will be published in due course.

In 2022 the issue made headlines when race chief Mervyn Whyte criticised TNI, noting that no one from the body attended the races.

“If there had been a golf event going on three miles down the road, they would have been all over it," he said.

A £800,000 Stormont funding package for the North West and Ulster Grand Prix fell through that year after TNI refused to support the amount on “financial and legal grounds”.

Defending itself, TNI said it had been "a very substantial funder" of the event in 2022 and "has been for many years" but that it had huge demands on its limited budget.