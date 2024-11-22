Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers Union President has vowed “we will not rest until the family farm tax is overturned" as it unveiled their plan to secure victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU President William Irvine published the plan today after some 6,200 people attended the UFU’s rally against the tax at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Monday night.

Also today Prime Minister Keir Starmer was grilled on the controversial plans on BBC radio, where he insisted his government is "for farmers".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking after 13,000 farmers and supporters rallied in London on Tuesday over new inheritance tax on all farms worth more than £1 million.

Famers gather at the Nikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn ON mONDAY, to protest the governments new inheritance tax being put on famers in the UK. Picture by PressEye

They were also protesting Labour plans to speed up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies in favour of nature-friendly farming payments.

After Tuesday's rally, the UFU gave a petition with over 15,000 signatures to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn.

UFU president William Irvine said: “Monday’s rally to overturn the family farm tax was a landmark moment in our campaign to protect family farms across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was also a significant moment in agriculture and Northern Ireland politics, as the rally gained one of the biggest crowds ever seen at a local farming event and every political party was in attendance, standing alongside us in support.

The rally at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Monday, where farmers gathered to protest against changes to inheritance tax. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The show of unity from our farming community and every part of society sent a clear message to Government - we will not rest until the family farm tax is overturned."

The UFU now has a five point plan;- Lobbying key decision makers in Westminster; Publicising the risks to food security and household food prices; Exploring legal avenues to challenge the tax and working to "debunk" Treasury figures; Demonstrating how the changes will affect "every household and business in NI" and holding political parties accountable for support.

Meanwhile, it was put to Sir Keir Starmer on BBC Radio Bristol yesterday that he is not for farmers or small business owners, or “for keeping millions of pensioners warm”, and he was asked who is he for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re for everybody who wants to and needs to rely on the NHS, which is on its knees, and we’ve got to pick it up and we will and get those waiting lists down," he said.

“We’re for the people who absolutely need somewhere safe and secure to live that they can afford. All of that has to be paid for."

The Prime Minister reiterated that the vast majority of farms will be “completely unaffected” by the tax changes.

Asked to explain how the threshold is £3 million when Chancellor Rachel Reeves said it was £1 million, he said: “Well, there is an allowance for the farm land itself, which is £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s then an allowance spouse-to-spouse on death, and then there’s an allowance final, you know, surviving parent to child.

He added: “When you add those three together. So that’s your classic, typical family farm, it’s £3 million threshold.”

Labour has allocated £5 billion to farming to address sustainable food production, flooding, and disease, he said.

But UUP peer Tom Elliott was somewhat sceptical. "The Labour Party does not have a close relationship nor track record with the countryside," he said.