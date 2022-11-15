James Cleverly made the comments at a committee meeting in the House of Commons today, where he was quizzed about the Protocol and the UK’s relationship with the UK more generally.

The remarks recall a phrase often attributed to Margaret Thatcher – that Northern Ireland is “as British as Finchley”.

(However, in a recent PhD thesis at Ulster University, Dr Fiona McKelvey notes that what Thatcher actually told Parliament in November 1981 was that “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom; as much as my constituency is” – and that this has been “commonly paraphrased and quoted as 'Northern Ireland is a British as Finchley’”).

Braintree in Essex, circled, and James Cleverly

Mr Cleverly, a former soldier who is originally from south-east London, has been MP for Braintree in Essex since 2015. He is also deputy chair of the Tory Party.

Asked by fellow Tory Greg Smith how "how high a priority" the Protocol is to Mr Cleverly, given that his remit is foreign relations covering the entire globe, the foreign secretary said: “It's up there - it's on the podium.

"Because this is about the Union. This is about our country. It's not a peripheral trade issue.

"There are a whole load of complicated legal things I have to refer to in my notes, and tap my officials on the shoulder to remind me of the intricacies of them.

"So that's true at one level.

"But at the more fundamental level it is about the recognition that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, just as much as Braintree is in north Essex.

"Northern Ireland. North Essex. They are part of the UK. That's really important.

“Because if its history, of course, Northern Ireland does have a unique relationship with Ireland.

"And we want to protect all the elements of the Belfast–Good Friday Agreement including that connectivity with Ireland, as well as connectivity with the rest of the UK…

"That makes it a degree more complicated.

"But at its heart, it's about making sure every single part of the UK including Northern Ireland is meaningfully such.”

