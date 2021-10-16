Northern Ireland Conservative Party suffers four leadership resignations while local Ukip group disbands over the protocol

Stuart Canning, who has resigned as chairman of the East Londonderry Conservative Association

The party won 0.3% of the vote in the 2017 Assembly election and 0.7% in the 2019 General Election in NI.

Vice Chairman Political David Harding from Coleraine confirmed that he and a further three leading NI members had resigned; Chairman Alan Dunlop, Vice Chairman membership and financial Roger Gilpin and East Londonderry Chairman Stuart Canning.

“I think they have all felt frustration for a while for different reasons” he said. The party has been undergoing a structural reorganisation and engaging members across NI. ”The results have been put to the membership this week but I felt they had watered it down from what needs to be done. So because I couldn’t fully support the proposals it was wrong to stay on as Vice Chair.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chairman of the party in NI, Alan Dunlop, said he had resigned his position and membership due to what he said were “wholesale negativity, back-biting and personal attacks”.

He had advocated “root-and-branch reform” of the local party which he said was necessary to make “the electoral breakthrough”. This would have done away with “outdated arrangements more suited to a fusty club than a serious political party” he said. To some extent this led to “indirect criticism of my style and approach”.

He added: “I have borne the brunt of wholesale negativity, back-biting, in-fighting and personal attacks from people who seldom come out from the shadows.”

Stuart Canning, Chairman of the East Londonderry Association said he was “disillusioned” by Boris Johnson’s leadership. “Contrary to his pitch to party members during the 2019 leadership campaign, we have, in my view, moved so far away from our core values of personal liberty; low taxation and fiscal responsibility,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives responded: “We would like to thank all four for their hard work and the valuable contribution they have made. We wish them well for the future.”

Meanwhile, UKIP NI Region has disbanded as a party. Former chairman, Lisburn man Alan Love, said it was because of “the total silence” national UKIP leadership on “the very serious constitutional issue” of the NI Protocol.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.