The idea that Northern Ireland councillors are voting on industrial action after a 5% pay offer betrays “a staggering lack of self-awareness" when many families are struggling with the cost of living, it is claimed.

The comments came as the National Association of Councillors (NCA) in Northern Ireland launched a formal consultation with all 462 NI councillors to determine whether they should strike or adopt a work-to-rule in response to a 5% pay offer from the Department for Communities.

The NCA argues that the recent independent review of the roles and responsibilities for councillors made several key recommendations to pay and conditions - but that the response to it by the Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons "fell short".

Chair of NAC Northern Ireland, Alderman Alan McDowell, said councillors across Northern Ireland feel “undervalued and overlooked”.

NAC Northern Ireland Secretary Councillor Joe Boyle and Chairman, Alderman Alan McDowell, are overseeing a ballot of all councillors over pay and conditions.

He added: "Despite working 40–60 hours per week, the Minister’s response assumes a 20-hour workload and fails to deliver parity with other elected representatives. Our members are now being asked whether they wish to take action to secure a fairer deal.”

Key Concerns Raised by NAC Members are that their basic allowance was increased by only 5% — from £17,030 to £18,329 — well below the review’s recommendation of £21,935.

They also object that the minister refused standard mileage allowance for council duties; no severance payments for long-serving councillors; no attendance allowance for representing councils on outside bodies and no uniformity in Special Responsibility Allowances across councils.

The NAC is asking councillors to consider a full strike, rolling strike, work to rule - or accept the minister’s offer.

All councillors across Northern Ireland are to be balloted on industrial action after a 5% pay offer. Pictured are councillors during a meeting in Belfast City Hall.

However it it recommedning work-to-rule as “a first step” - working strictly no more than 20 hours per week.

Secretary of the NAC Northern Ireland, Councillor Joe Boyle, said councillors have "reached a tipping point".

He added: "The Minister’s response to the review fails to reflect the scale and complexity of our work — and our members are demanding action.”

The NAC recommends a work-to-rule to send “a clear message to government: we will not be taken for granted", he added.

However Belfast TUV Councillor Ron McDowell slammed the ballot as “outrageous and Indefensible” despite the fact that he stands to benefit financially from any improved deal.

“The idea that councillors should ballot on strike action – because their allowances were not raised to the level they demanded – beggars belief," he said.

"It betrays a staggering lack of self-awareness at a time when families across Northern Ireland are struggling with the cost of living, watching every penny, and working long hours to keep their heads above water."

He says the current allowance of £18,329 is "generous" and something councillors should be content with "particularly when the vast majority like myself also hold down a full time job".

The role does demand time and commitment, he concedes, but he argues that public service is "a privilege – not an opportunity to line our own pockets".

“As a proud member of the trade union movement I will always defend the right of workers to strike where there is just cause. But there is no just cause here.”