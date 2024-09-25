Northern Ireland fans call on Irish Football Association (IFA) to engage on finalising £36m investment in local soccer after plan for GAA Casement Park in UEFA Euros 2018 collapsed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The £36m was initially promised by government as part of the 2011 Sub Regional Stadia Funding agreement, although Communities Minister Gordon Lyons reiterated the commitment to the funding in May in an address to representatives from football clubs from across Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.
Two weeks ago the UK Government announced it would not fund the redevelopment of the derelict Casement Park GAA grounds in west Belfast in time for the Euro 2028 football tournament, due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.
There had been a prolonged row over the estimated £400m cost as the money would be poured into a GAA stadium in a strongly nationalist area of the city for a soccer tournament, which critics claimed would not benefit the sport after the tournament.
The Irish and UK governments are now considering a lower level of investment to revamp the stadium.
Gary McAllister, Chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, said that since the UEFA plans for Casement are not proceeding, it is now "essential" the Irish FA now engages with all relevant stakeholders.
"We remain focused on the issues we highlighted last October - a Plan B, a meaningful legacy for football in Northern Ireland and securing major investment in the football estate in this country," he told the News Letter.
"It's now time for the Irish Football Association to put all of its energies into the delivery of these objectives."
He said that Communities Minister Gordon Lyons had agreed a £36m package for NI football several months ago.
"This was the announcement by the minister a few months ago. It appears that this isn't dependent on funding for Casement Park.
"However, we're on record as arguing that if there were to be additional investment of public money into sporting facilities in Northern Ireland beyond that which was agreed in 2011, then football should be treated equitably in such a scenario.
"The £36m is part of the 2011 Sub Regional Stadia Funding agreement and in our view it should have been released long before now.
"We welcome the recent progress in relation to this, however it's clear that the original amount is no longer adequate to meet the needs of local football.
"Should there be additional public funding allocated to any other element of the Sub Regional Stadia programme, then the amount for football should be similarly uplifted."
A spokesman for the Irish Football Association responded: "We note the Government's decision. We will now take time to consider the implications of this with our bid partners and UEFA."
Speaking in May, Mr Lyons said the £36m was designed to change the face of football in Northern Ireland and a "once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the game locally".
The Minister added: “I expect the first projects to receive letters of offer from my department within this financial year and to start spending their award in the 2025/ 2026 financial year. This will begin a rolling programme of awards and project delivery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.