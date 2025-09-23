President Donald Trump speaking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Stormont Health Minister and a leading autism charity have strongly defended the use of paracetamol by pregnant women after Donald Trump’s US administration claimed there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US president said there has been a “meteoric rise” in autism and he suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this,” as he urged pregnant women not to pay “any attention whatsoever” to the US president.

Mr Streeting told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.

“In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance about paracetamol.

“Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it,” he said.

On combined vaccines, he said: “It’s so important to me to… see the doctor four times or five times for a vaccine. Don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your entire life going into the delicate little body of a baby.”

But speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt contradicted Mr Trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regulates and monitors the safety of all UK medicines on an ongoing basis – including during pregnancy.

"And there is no evidence, I repeat, no evidence, that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children,” he told MLAs.

He noted that Ema Cubitt, the independent autism reviewer, had issued a "very strong statement" backing this position up.

On vaccinations, he said the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI), the UK’s expert scientific advisory body in this area, "strongly support" the use of the MMR vaccine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The possible links to autism and Crohn's disease have been investigated and have been proved to be wrong,” he said.

Kerry Boyd, CEO of Autism NI said the charity has used evidence-based research to develop services for autistic people for over 35 years, having many international conversations on the issue in this time.

As a member of the Autism Alliance UK, she said, they adopt their position in acknowledging that while extensive research has been conducted - with hundreds of studies investigating the potential causes of autism - “no major environmental cause has been identified to date”.

She is concerned that there may be research that suggests a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism, but countered that “a study showing a correlation, is not the same as finding a cause”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As per NHS guidance, paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief for pregnant women when used as directed.

"What we do know is that the rising rates of autism that we have seen in recent years are most likely due to better understanding and increased awareness of what autism is, and changes to diagnosis."

Dr Alan Stout, British Medical Association NI council chair, backed other UK experts in rejecting Mr Trump's comments.

“I am sure a lot of pregnant women listening to today’s headlines are extremely concerned," he told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be clear, advice has not changed in the UK. Doctors in the UK do not take clinical advice from foreign governments but from experts working from robust scientific evidence.

“We advise patients to continue following NHS guidance, and the advice of their doctor, pharmacist or maternity team.

"There is still no definitive or single reason that can be attributed to a child being diagnosed with autism, and we would strongly urge parents to take up the childhood vaccinations that they are offered.”

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, outgoing chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination said: “I am really worried that this rise of misinformation from many different parties, including the government in the United States, does undermine confidence globally,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement confirming there is “no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children”.

Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said the “incessant misinformation” about autism from President Trump and his US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr “risks undermining decades of research by respected experts in the field”.

And Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said paracetamol “has been used safely by millions of people for decades, including during pregnancy, when taken as directed”.

In August this year, a study from Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Mount Sinai hospital reported that exposure to acetaminophen, which is also known as Tylenol or paracetamol, during pregnancy may mean children were more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD.