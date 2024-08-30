Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson will also tell members that "trust in our National Government and the political system is falling to an all-time low".

Upwards of 17,000 members of the loyal order will take part in ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations in Ballymena, Ballygawley, Beragh, Holywood, Killyleagh, and Raphoe, in Co Donegal.

Thousands of supporters are expected to watch as around 350 preceptories, accompanied by 300 marching bands, mark the end of the parading season.

Royal Black Institution members celebrated the Last Saturday in Loughgall, Co Armagh last year. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Rev Anderson will emphasise serious concerns about events in the nation at this time, summarised in the form of three resolutions.

He will emphasise that in its view, the correct response to the concerns is through traditional Christian outreach and discipleship.

"Our Christian Faith is under attack from extreme forms of religion and secularism," he will say.

"Much of this can be attributed to the lack of understanding around the basics of the Christian Faith.

"Therefore, we call upon our members to seek the enabling power of the Holy Spirit to reinvigorate them in their Christian Faith and undertake the work of the Great

Commission."

He adds: "That is how we will make a change in our lives, in our families and within our community."

He will also highlight concerns about loss of trust in government, equality and give his view on how trust can be rebuilt.

"We call upon His Majesty’s Government to ensure that the Acts of Union are upheld in the equality of citizenship for all citizens within the United Kingdom.

"This includes the full restoration of equal citizenship for the citizens of Northern Ireland who have been left under the authority of the European Union.

Such is the hurt felt by many citizens in Northern Ireland that trust in our National Government and the political system is falling to an all-time low.

"Equal citizenship as described in the Act of Union must be restored throughout the United Kingdom if trust is to be rebuilt."

A third resolution confirms the institution’s loyalty to King Charles III.

"We take this opportunity to renew our loyalty to His Majesty King Charles III especially as he currently recovers from his illness.

"As Sir Knights of the Royal Black Institution assembled here today, we wish our King a speedy recovery and pray that God will strengthen him so that he may return to his role within our Royal Family.

"We also remember Her Royal Highness Catherine Princess of Wales and wish her a speedy recovery so that she will soon be able to return to the side of her beloved husband His Royal Highness Prince William.

"It is our earnest prayer that as loyal subjects our King and members of the Royal Family may ever give us cause to say ‘God save the King!’.