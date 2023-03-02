Northern Ireland Protocol deal: Loyalist activist tells DUP 'do not forget pledge in your 2022 manifesto'

​Mr Moore, a school teacher who shot to prominence a couple of years ago for his role as a speaker and organiser at loyalist anti-Protocol rallies, made the comments as the leadership of unionism’s largest party circled the wagons while members pore through the legal text of the new deal.

He told the News Letter: "It is right and responsible for the DUP to deliberate and given the importance of the matter, meticulously scrutinise how the Windsor Framework proposals could amend the Protocol.

“That being said, you do not need a law degree to see how the DUP's seven tests have not been met, and Unionism’s fundamental and constitutional concerns about the Protocol remain unaddressed.

"There are internal disagreements within every party and the DUP need time and space to arrive at a settled position on that.

“However, while I hope it is not the case, if reports are to be believed that some MLAs are prepared to accept the Windsor Framework proposals in their current form, then I would remind them that they were elected no less than a year ago on the explicit provision that they would not accept anything that failed to repair Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

"The Windsor Framework proposals evidently fall short of doing that.”

The DUP manifesto for the May 2022 Assembly election said: “The Protocol must be replaced by arrangements that restore our place within the UK internal market.”

Pacemaker Press 17-09-2021: Moore Holmes pictured speaking at the Protocol protest on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast

It also added that “any new arrangements must be able to command the support of Unionists as well as Nationalists.”

Mr Moore added: "Backsliding on the promise that got them elected would not only mean betraying their electorate, but it would also have serious consequences for their grassroots support and future electoral success.