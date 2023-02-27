Northern Ireland Protocol Live - A senior government source says: “An agreement has been reached. The deal is done.”
Live updates as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen meet to finalise NI Protocol deal
Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have left the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, Berkshire, following talks on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
According to a senior Downing Street source, the pair finalised the long-awaited agreement during the summit.
The meeting lasted just under an hour and 45 minutes.
The Prime Minister left first followed minutes later by the European Commission president.
Mr Sunak departed in an entourage of five cars and one Metropolitan Police van.
Ms von der Leyen departed in an entourage of four cars led by a police officer on a motorcycle.
Tory MPs should “put country before party” and back the new post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland, the Liberal Democrats have said.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We welcome the opportunity to take the time to read this deal, but we hope that it will be a step forward – bringing much-needed certainty and stability for Northern Ireland’s economy and society.
“The Conservative Government was responsible for this mess in the first place. It shouldn’t have taken years for them to get to this point.
“Rather than do the responsible thing, it looks like Conservative MPs would prefer to fight amongst themselves. It’s like we’re stuck in Groundhog Day. It’s time for them to put country before party.”
Two senior DUP figures have flatly rejected a claim that the party has accepted a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and will attempt to sell it to members tonight.
Northern Ireland Protocol: Rishi Sunak strikes deal with EU and will now seek to win the backing of unionists and Tory Eurosceptics
Responding to the deal struck by Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said: “Today is an opportunity for Northern Ireland, the UK and EU to move forwards.
“Attention should be on the contents of any protocol deal.
“Parties and communities in Northern Ireland will need some time to assess the deal.
“Labour stands ready to act in all Northern Ireland’s interests.”
Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior Government source has said.