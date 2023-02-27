Northern Ireland Protocol Live - A senior government source says: “An agreement has been reached. The deal is done.”

Tory MPs should “put country before party” and back the new post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We welcome the opportunity to take the time to read this deal, but we hope that it will be a step forward – bringing much-needed certainty and stability for Northern Ireland’s economy and society.

“The Conservative Government was responsible for this mess in the first place. It shouldn’t have taken years for them to get to this point.