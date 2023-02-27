Northern Ireland Protocol Live - Brexiteers wary as Sunak and EU chief prepare to announce Northern Ireland deal
Live updates as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen meet to finalise NI Protocol deal
Northern Ireland Protocol latest
Irish deputy leader Micheal Martin said there has been “a genuine attempt” to resolve issues with the protocol raised by unionists and that the looming possible deal represents a chance to reset British-Irish relations.
“All of those issues that have been raised, I think people will find a genuine attempt at a response to those issues,” he told RTE.
“I respect that this is a matter that the DUP would have to consider within its party.
“I would say that, genuinely, the European Union has listened to the concerns that have been articulated consistently by the DUP, the UUP and others in Northern Ireland in respect of the operation of the protocol.”
The foreign affairs minister added: “It’s fair to say that the Brexit situation, the protocol, all of those issues, have created challenges for the British-Irish relationship over the last three years and I think the resolution of these issues will give an opportunity to really reset the British-Irish relationship into the future.
“So, it’s very, very important for us that the EU-UK relationship is normalised and – to use president von der Leyen’s words – that the UK is seen as a partner and a friend, and not a source of ongoing friction between the EU and the United Kingdom.”
The DUP “mustn’t make the perfect the enemy of the good”, Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Robert Buckland has said.
He told the World at One he hoped the Northern Ireland unionist party would “see enough” in the protocol deal to resume powersharing in Stormont.
“I think that they mustn’t make the perfect the enemy of the good. I don’t think any of us can achieve an absolutely perfect deal and if there are aspects of this that still have some residual role for the Court of Justice in Luxembourg on a few abstruse points of legislation that relate to the single market that affect businesses – that I think would be an acceptable price to pay for an end to the logjam and the concern about paperwork between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”
The former justice secretary said the deal could include a “joint committee” involving the EU, the UK Government and Northern Ireland parties “which I think gives a real sense that this is no longer being done to the people of Northern Ireland, this has got to be done with them and their representatives”.
Ursula von der Leyen has arrived at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, Berkshire, for talks on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
She arrived in an entourage of four cars.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted the European Commission President as she stepped out of her car.
The pair spoke briefly before walking towards the hotel entrance, pausing to speak again just before heading inside.
After the talks, Ms von der Leyen will go on to meet the King.
Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Robert Buckland expressed hope that his colleagues in the party will want to “overwhelmingly” back Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal.
The former justice secretary told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “I think it’s reasonable for Conservative MPs to say they want to see the detail, but I do think it’s time that we put the interests of businesses and the people of Northern Ireland absolutely at the centre of this, we put the importance of the peace process at the heart of it as well, and ask ourselves the question, will the achievement of an agreement today enhance Britain’s role in the world and allow us to do more deals on important issues like small boats and other aspects of bilateral co-operation?
“I think the answer to that is going to be a resounding yes. If that is so, I think that Conservative colleagues will overwhelmingly want to support progress in this area.”
He also said that while a vote is not necessary, he hoped for a full debate as “the House of Commons will desperately want to have its say”.
Irish deputy leader Micheal Martin has said that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to London is a sign of “very significant and substantial progress” in protocol negotiations between the UK and EU.
“I think we’ll leave it to both the President of the Commission and the British Prime Minister to announce whatever has to be announced this afternoon, but I think it’s clear that very significant progress has been made,” he told RTE Radio.
“Over the last number of months, trust did build up between the two parties. Very substantial and serious negotiations have taken place in fairly significant detail, working up fairly substantive papers.”
Mr Martin said the customs data agreement struck earlier this year was a “gamechanger” that “facilitated a new fresh approach to that issue”.
The foreign affairs minister said the primary concerns that have been articulated by unionism in particular – include the bureaucratic barriers to goods being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the “democratic deficit” on what input Northern Ireland would have on any future EU regulations, and state aid issues – had been heard.
“All of these issues, I think, have been responded to. I think the European Union has listened,” he said.
Rishi Sunak has arrived at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, Berkshire, for talks on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
He arrived in an entourage of five cars accompanied by Metropolitan Police officers on motorcycles.
The Prime Minister is due to meet Ursula von der Leyen at the hotel before the European Commission President goes on to meet the King.
Arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker has backed Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal, saying it could be a “really fantastic” outcome.
The Northern Ireland Office minister was asked whether he would support the deal as he left 10 Downing Street.
Mr Baker told broadcasters: “I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved.”
Addressing criticism of the King’s meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace.
Baroness Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and first minister of Northern Ireland, said: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.”
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m sure, as with all things related to the protocol, there will be a range of views.
“With regards to President von der Leyen meeting the King, that is fundamentally a matter for the palace.”
Downing Street said Rishi Sunak had been clear he would not agree a deal that did not meet his goals on sovereignty, addressing the “democratic deficit” of Northern Ireland being subjected to rules over which it has no say and removing trade barriers.
Asked whether the Democratic Unionist Party’s tests for any deal would be met, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to speak on behalf of the DUP, it’s for them – should the talks be successful – and once we’ve published the detail I believe they have said they want to go away and look at it, and obviously we understand that.
“It will be for them to decide. For the Prime Minister’s part, he has been very clear that no deal he would agree to would be one that didn’t meet the challenges we have set out – whether it’s the issues of sovereignty, of the democratic deficit or restoring free trade.”
Downing Street said MPs and business leaders had been kept informed during the negotiations.
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for failing to consult with the Democratic Unionist Party and Eurosceptics ahead of agreeing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Until we have the talks and we have the final deal, we won’t be sharing that more widely.
“What is true is that we have had multiple political leaders, businesses, parliamentarians, obviously the DUP, we’ve had discussions both to hear from them on their concerns but also to share as much information as possible as these negotiations have continued.”