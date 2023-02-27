DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Over 18 months ago the Democratic Unionist Party outlined seven tests which at the time I indicated would be the basis upon which we would judge any agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“It is now one year since we withdrew our first minister from the then Northern Ireland executive to send the clearest possible signal that we did not support the Northern Ireland Protocol and that we were not prepared to implement that which was disastrous for Northern Ireland.

“Since the imposition of that protocol many, including the Government, the European Union and indeed those early cheerleaders for it in Northern Ireland, have come to recognise that it could not have been made to work, had upset the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland and was not supported by the unionist community in Northern Ireland.

“Our judgment and our principled position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the protocol does not work. When others said there would be no renegotiation and no change, our determination has proved what can be achieved.