Northern Ireland Protocol Live - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the Windsor framework “safeguards sovereignty” for NI
Live updates as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen meet to finalise NI Protocol deal
Royal commentator Peter Hunt said of the meeting between the King and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen: “This is a very serious error of judgment by King Charles and his advisers.”
The former BBC royal correspondent tweeted: “He’s abandoned his unifying role and entered the political fray, in a foolish bid to be seen as statesmanlike.
“History won’t be kind. Someone’s head will roll.”
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in a statement, said: “We welcome the publication of the outcome of the Government’s negotiations with the EU which ends a period of speculation and spin, often from those who know little about Northern Ireland.
“In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern. There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.
“The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required.
“Ultimately the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 Assembly Election Manifesto, to determine whether what has been published meet our tests and whether it respects and restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Over 18 months ago the Democratic Unionist Party outlined seven tests which at the time I indicated would be the basis upon which we would judge any agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
“It is now one year since we withdrew our first minister from the then Northern Ireland executive to send the clearest possible signal that we did not support the Northern Ireland Protocol and that we were not prepared to implement that which was disastrous for Northern Ireland.
“Since the imposition of that protocol many, including the Government, the European Union and indeed those early cheerleaders for it in Northern Ireland, have come to recognise that it could not have been made to work, had upset the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland and was not supported by the unionist community in Northern Ireland.
“Our judgment and our principled position in opposing the protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the protocol does not work. When others said there would be no renegotiation and no change, our determination has proved what can be achieved.
“We would like to thank the Prime Minister and his predecessors for their work and significant engagement to date.”
The King has welcomed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to Windsor Castle after she agreed a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Charles was pictured warmly shaking hands with Ms von der Leyen at the royal residence after she held a joint press conference with Mr Sunak to outline the political development.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that “significant progress” has been made in the new Northern Ireland Protocol deal, but said that “there remain key issues of concern”.
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his party would study in detail what was in the Windsor Framework.
He said: “We will study what has been released in detail with the attention and careful consideration that it deserves.
“We will be reflecting on whether the proposals take into consideration the concerns that we have raised and whether it truly provides long-lasting solutions.
“Let me be clear, we are not here to simply give cover to anyone.
“We will form our opinion based on whether we believe this is a good deal for Northern Ireland and one which protects our place within the United Kingdom’s internal market.
“Finally, it is important to acknowledge that we were told this was something that couldn’t be done.
“If we had listened to those who said the EU had gone as far as they could then we would not have reached this point.
“I am proud of the role my party has played in engaging across the UK, European Union and beyond in making the pro-Union case on the problems caused by the protocol and in bringing the EU back to the negotiating table.”
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said there should now be no more delays to the restoration of the Stormont institutions.
She said: “I was always very clear that the protections that were secured within the protocol were very necessary, they remain necessary.
“Protecting those things that were working and smoothing out the things that needed to be fixed, that is the position we are standing in this evening.
“All different parties need to sit down at the executive table taking the decisions which impact on people’s lives, that is where we should be.
“There shouldn’t be delays in that. We have a health service in crisis, public sector workers out on the picket line.
“Where we need to be is making politics work and standing up for the people that we represent collectively and I think that’s where our energies and efforts need to be now.”
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has welcomed “the positive outcome” of EU-UK negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
“It is the result of a long and difficult process to find joint solutions,” the Taoiseach tweeted.
“I pay tribute to both teams who have worked hard and in good faith to bring us to this point. I also want to recognise the Northern Irish parties for their constructive engagement.”