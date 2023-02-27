Northern Ireland Protocol Live - Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet in a virtual meeting that he believes “with his head and his heart” that the Windsor Framework is a “good deal for everyone in Northern Ireland”.
Live updates as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen meet to finalise NI Protocol deal
Attorney General Victoria Prentis told Cabinet the legal basis of Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill had fallen away now a new deal had been negotiated with the EU.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Attorney General welcomed the agreement, saying it was a permanent solution, which was binding and subject to international law.
“She said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was not a permanent solution and would still leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice unaffected in international law.
“She added that the legal basis of the Bill – the doctrine of necessity – had now fallen away thanks to the successful negotiation of the agreement.”
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said a key new feature of the Windsor Framework will help “safeguard sovereignty”, according to Downing Street.
Giving an account of the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Home Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister and highlighted the new Stormont brake as an important measure to help safeguard sovereignty.”
Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet in a virtual meeting that he believes “with his head and his heart” that the Windsor Framework is a “good deal for everyone in Northern Ireland”.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister said the Government had achieved something very special with the Windsor Framework.
“He said they had secured what many said was impossible, making legally binding changes to the protocol treaty itself.
“The Prime Minister concluded Cabinet by saying the protocol had been causing significant problems for communities and businesses and that he passionately believed with his head and his heart that the new agreement was a good deal for everyone in Northern Ireland.”
Former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers has said she has not decided how she will vote on Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal.
She told the PA news agency: “I’m not reaching a view on the deal until I have read it.
“We need to do everything we can to create the conditions for the restoration of powersharing government and the fact that Northern Ireland has been without a government for so long is destabilising the Good Friday Agreement.
“I very much hope that this deal stands up to scrutiny and it opens the way for the restoration of devolved government but we can’t be certain of that until we have gone through it.”
When asked whether her vote hinges on how the DUP reacts to the deal, Ms Villiers said: “I haven’t been in touch with them over the course of the day but certainly I would be very interested to hear their views.
“Certainly I’ve been listening to their views but obviously I’ll make m
y own decision.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will “consider very carefully” the terms of the new protocol deal.
“The DUP can take credit for the fact that we even got to this point,” he told Sky News.
“We need to consider very carefully the text, the legal text associated with this agreement, the political declaration.
“We’ve only just received those documents within the past hour and so we will take our time to examine them, to assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom.”
Alliance leader Naomi Long said she would like to examine the detail of the protocol deal.
“We’ve been very clear from the beginning what our expectations would be, we would want to still maintain dual market access, that’s important for businesses in Northern Ireland,” she said.
“We also want to see a reduction in the amount of bureaucracy that the protocol creates, particularly for those who are importing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.
“We’re also looking for stability because businesses are telling us very clearly that what they want are stable outcomes.
“If we have that stability and clarity, and we maintain dual market access but with a reduction in bureaucracy, then I think that that’s a good deal.”
Ms Long added: “All of us would like to see the relationship with the EU in a better place, I think the UK as a whole needs that, but I think it would also be good for north/south and east/west relationships because they’ve been damaged by Brexit.”
The Northern Ireland Protocol deal should be enough to satisfy “reasonable unionists”, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker has said.
He told the BBC: “My reading of the text, which I’ve had the opportunity to do carefully, is that this should be good enough for any reasonable unionists.
“There are unionists who would dig a moat between the North and the South, those unionists will never be happy.
“But I think for reasonable unionists – and the DUP are determined but reasonable unionists – I think this deal will be good enough. And if it’s not, I’m really not sure what we’re going to do for them.”
The Democratic Unionist Party should get back to powersharing at Stormont if they are “genuine unionists”, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party has said.
MP Stephen Farry said he hopes Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal will lead Northern Irish parties “to move quickly” to restore the Assembly.
He said: “From the DUP’s perspective, if they are genuine unionists they need to understand that the preservation of the Union actually flows from a functioning executive and Assembly.”
Mr Farry added that his party “broadly welcome” the agreement but has concerns about the deal’s Stormont brake clause which can stop EU law applying in Northern Ireland.
He said: “For us, the key test of this is going to be the preservation of Northern Ireland’s dual market access to both the wider UK market and also to the European Union market.
“If there is some degree of uncertainty around Northern Ireland’s ongoing compliance with EU law… that may well create some problems for both local businesses and potential inward investors.”
Steve Baker has said he “wholeheartedly” backs the new UK-EU deal because of the Stormont brake, as he warned critics to be “reasonable” on how laws will be applied to Northern Ireland.
The arch-Brexiteer and Northern Ireland Office minister told the BBC: “There’s going to be some tests, which is reasonable, because I don’t think anyone reasonable would want just some random rejection of laws.”
The amount of EU law that will apply in Northern Ireland “is now down to the absolute minimum necessary to keep that north-south border free of infrastructure”, he said.
“The bottom line is, provided it’s a material impediment to trade in Northern Ireland, the Assembly will be able to say no…
“If the Assembly says no, then we will be able to veto the application of that new rule in Northern Ireland. So if sovereignty is the power to say no, which I think it often is, this is a terrific achievement.
“I’m delighted. As late as yesterday, I still thought I might have to resign, but this is, in the end, the mechanism by which I’m sure I can back this wholeheartedly.”
Royal commentator Peter Hunt said of the meeting between the King and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen: “This is a very serious error of judgment by King Charles and his advisers.”
The former BBC royal correspondent tweeted: “He’s abandoned his unifying role and entered the political fray, in a foolish bid to be seen as statesmanlike.
“History won’t be kind. Someone’s head will roll.”