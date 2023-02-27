Steve Baker has said he “wholeheartedly” backs the new UK-EU deal because of the Stormont brake, as he warned critics to be “reasonable” on how laws will be applied to Northern Ireland.

The arch-Brexiteer and Northern Ireland Office minister told the BBC: “There’s going to be some tests, which is reasonable, because I don’t think anyone reasonable would want just some random rejection of laws.”

The amount of EU law that will apply in Northern Ireland “is now down to the absolute minimum necessary to keep that north-south border free of infrastructure”, he said.

“The bottom line is, provided it’s a material impediment to trade in Northern Ireland, the Assembly will be able to say no…

“If the Assembly says no, then we will be able to veto the application of that new rule in Northern Ireland. So if sovereignty is the power to say no, which I think it often is, this is a terrific achievement.