The MLA was speaking after the Government revealed plans to set up red and green lanes for checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Instead it has placed the EU customs border in the Irish Sea, which has been deeply unpopular with unionists due to increased bureaucracy and cost when buying goods from GB, and also due to amendments in constitutional legislation.

Unionists strongly object to EU customs checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from GB at Belfast Port under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK Government, while continuing to negotiate with the EU over the protocol, has also introduced legislation in Parliament to override many parts of the treaty.

The Bill includes a green and red lane system at Northern Ireland ports – the green lane for goods staying in NI and the red lane to check goods going into the EU.

In his letter to the House of Lords subcommittee, UK minister for biosecurity Lord Benyon said the two lanes would require the construction of “enhanced facilities” at ports.

“The Government’s preference remains a negotiated solution, but we are proceeding with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the situation in Northern Ireland needs to be resolved in any event," he said.

“This involves preparing to be able to deliver the red and green lane arrangements set out in the Bill in a smooth and timely way."

TUV leader Jim Allister said Lord Benyon's letter confirms that the focus of the UK government is the same as the EU's - "only on the operation of the Protocol rather than the reversal of its sovereignty grab and resulting constitutional consequences".

