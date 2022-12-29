Northern Ireland Protocol: TUV leader Jim Allister slams plans for green and red customs lanes in Lord Benyon's letter to House of Lords
TUV leader Jim Allister says government plans for the Northern Ireland Protocol will continue to operate the trade deal rather than reverse its "sovereignty grab" and resulting constitutional consequences.
The MLA was speaking after the Government revealed plans to set up red and green lanes for checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
Instead it has placed the EU customs border in the Irish Sea, which has been deeply unpopular with unionists due to increased bureaucracy and cost when buying goods from GB, and also due to amendments in constitutional legislation.
The UK Government, while continuing to negotiate with the EU over the protocol, has also introduced legislation in Parliament to override many parts of the treaty.
The Bill includes a green and red lane system at Northern Ireland ports – the green lane for goods staying in NI and the red lane to check goods going into the EU.
In his letter to the House of Lords subcommittee, UK minister for biosecurity Lord Benyon said the two lanes would require the construction of “enhanced facilities” at ports.
“The Government’s preference remains a negotiated solution, but we are proceeding with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the situation in Northern Ireland needs to be resolved in any event," he said.
“This involves preparing to be able to deliver the red and green lane arrangements set out in the Bill in a smooth and timely way."
TUV leader Jim Allister said Lord Benyon's letter confirms that the focus of the UK government is the same as the EU's - "only on the operation of the Protocol rather than the reversal of its sovereignty grab and resulting constitutional consequences".
He added: "Secondly, it demonstrates that green and red lanes in fact confirm the existence of the Irish Sea border and will produce even greater and permanent border infrastructure at Larne and Belfast. The idea of having to be in a ‘trusted trader scheme’ to trade within your own country is obnoxious and wrong."