Whether or not the party is won over by Rishi Sunak’s efforts will be the key to reviving Stormont, which has been down for over a year due to a DUP boycott (though it was down for three years before that due to a Sinn Fein walkout).

So what has the party actually said to date on the deal?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the principal takes.

••• THE OFFICIAL LINE •••

There have been, so far, two official statements, issued as press releases from DUP party HQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the first, at 5pm on Monday, in the name of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson:

“In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern.

Rishi Sunak and Chris Heaton-Harris separated by a wall of Coca-Cola at the drinks plant in Lisburn

"There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required.

"Ultimately the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 Assembly Election Manifesto, to determine whether what has been published meet our tests and whether it respects and restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

And today another press release arrived, this time from Gregory Campbell.

“Whilst the Windsor Framework needs to be carefully considered and scrutinised, evidently progress has been made, particularly in the trading area, this progress would never have been achieved if we had all listened to the pro-protocol parties who dismissed our calls for change and instead called for its rigorous implementation,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between, strongly anti-Protocol MP Sammy Wilson was on Newsnight late on Monday.

••• WILSON BREAKS DOWN DEAL •••

On that show, junior Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker described the deal is “a triumph, it’s restored NI to the Union on a range of issues... and it’s delivered the Stormont break – it’s terrific for all those reasons”.

Asked if he agreed with this, Mr Wilson said: "No, I don’t. I’m surprised at Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Steve would not accept the arrangements which would pertain and will continue to pertain in Northern Ireland for his constituency.”

He added that “hundreds of thousands of pages of EU law will still apply to Northern Ireland”.

“There will be border control posts built in NI [and] EU law will continue to apply to Northern Ireland.

"We will look at the legal text… [but] it is quite clear NI will be still subject to EU law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That will present two future dangers.

"1) New EU laws will make NI further diverge from the rest of the UK, causing problems.

“2) The UK, as it changes laws, will cause divergence as well.

"And the two solutions he’s suggested will not work. The first one is this Stormont break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Stormont break is not a break which NI politicians will apply. It's a break which he and the UK government will ultimately have to apply by vetoing that law in a joint committee.”

The presenter then asserted that this was inaccurate.

"No,” said Mr Wilson. “I’m not going to let you away with giving wrong information.

"It states quite clearly: it starts with 30 MLAs objecting to some laws – not all laws. They have to have a ‘substantial impact’, however that’s measured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And secondly, once they’ve been voted on by MLAs, it’s up to the UK government to decide whether those laws are vetoed, in discussions with the EU.

"And the EU has the right to respond and take action against that.

"Given the reluctance of the UK government to engage in any trade war with the EU, it's very unlikely that veto will ever be used.

"So it’s not a Stormont lock. It’s a UK government lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And a lock which I don't believe they’ll ever use…

"We will not go into power-sharing whilst we are required to implement laws and regulations which we believe are going to take NI out of the UK.”

••• IAN PAISLEY’S UNREACHABLE HANDBRAKE •••

On Monday evening, Ian Paisley told GB News he deal “I think it falls someway short in satisfying those tests – that’s my gut instinct”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Therefore whilst the Prime Minister continues to have a protocol effectively that’ll be still in operation, that’ll effectively still see ECJ rule in NI, that’ll still see us subject to single market rules as opposed to fully UK rules.

"Unfortunately that means that power-sharing doesn’t look like it’s coming back any time soon.”

However he added that “we will look at the legal text and study it thoroughly” before Sir Jeffrey gives a final answer.

As far as the so-called Stormont brake goes, Mr Paisley said it was subject to caveats making it almost useless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad