The Presbyterian and Methodist churches have also urged people to pray for the prime minister as she faces “some of the most difficult and complex issues.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss that she cannot tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland without replacing the Protocol.

While congratulating Ms Truss in winning the Tory leadership election, the DUP leader said energy and food security in the Province was linked to the Protocol and the restrictions it imposes.

The unveiling of the updated Tory leadership mural at Hill Street in Belfast as the new prime minister is announced on Monday. Pic: Pacemaker Press

Sir Jeffrey said the DUP have already requested an early meeting with the Prime Minister to address these challenges.

Speaking at Stormont shortly after Liz Truss was announced as the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, Sir Jeffrey said: “The energy and food security of the United Kingdom will require an immediate and

robust response from the new Prime Minister. Yet both areas are heavily restricted under the Protocol.

“Whilst this week marks the election of a new Prime Minister, it also marks one year since I publicly warned the Government and Brussels that operating devolved government was incompatible with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Following that speech, we gave 21 weeks for negotiations between London and Brussels to find a way forward which Unionists could support. Brussels was unyielding and both in May and June this year, the EU stated that there could be “no renegotiation” of the Protocol.”

The DUP leader continued: “The then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was right to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill last June. This action was welcomed across the Unionist family in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst in essence it is only enabling legislation, the Bill will give Ministers the power to set aside the harmful aspects of the Protocol.”

On the Bill entering its final stage of scrutiny in the House of Lords, Sir Jeffrey added: “It would help Northern Ireland, and the entire United Kingdom, if the NI Protocol Bill can be moved forward as expeditiously as possible so as Ministers in the Treasury can use their substantial firepower to help all parts of the United Kingdom in this cost-of-living crisis.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said that in the wake of Liz Truss’ victory what the country needed more than ever was “stability and strong government.”

Mr Beattie said a Truss led government would have to act swiftly “in the best interests of all of its people in all parts of the United Kingdom.”

He called on Prime Minister Truss to bring forward tangible plans to address the cost-of-living crisis and move quickly to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The new Prime Minister will have a bulging in-try, but first and foremost the country needs stability. Rocketing household bills are going to see more and more families falling into fuel poverty and real hardship. People will be getting cold and hungry this winter and being forced to make unpalatable decisions.

“That’s why we need every level of Government functioning at full capacity to deal with these unprecedented challenges. We need the Executive restored in order to deal with all of the pressing issues affecting the people of Northern Ireland. Resolute plans to deal with the Protocol must be brought forward by Government as it is contributing to a toxic atmosphere in Northern Ireland politics. We cannot afford to wait.”

“There is a tidal wave of bad news coming over the horizon and strong political leadership will be required to steer Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom through what are generational challenges.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Liz Truss faces a key question as she enters 10 Downing Street: “Any sensible Unionist will judge Ms Truss not by her words buy by her actions. The challenge to the Prime Minister is this - is she the Prime Minister of the UK, a sovereign, independent state who makes its own laws in all its parts and governs its own people. or is she prepared to tolerate and come to terms with the appalling situation whereby many of our laws are not made in London or in Belfast but in a foreign jurisdiction over which we have no control?”

He added: “The challenge for the incoming government is to take back sovereignty. If Ms Truss leaves us subject to a Protocol which means we are cut off from the rest of the nation she will rightly earn the opprobrium of those who love the United Kingdom.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has criticised UUP leader Doug Beattie’s message to the new Prime Minister.

Mr Bryson accused Mr Beattie of being “out of step” with the rest of the Unionist family “in demanding robust action” to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

He said it was wrong for a Unionist leader to call for Ms Truss and her Government to open fresh negotiations with the EU.

“What would we negotiate? That they give us back a little of that which they should have never possessed? If a burglar breaks into your home and plunders your most precious possessions, you do not sit down and negotiate with the burglar whether there can be a compromise whereby you have back that which should never have been taken.”

Mr Bryson claimed the UUP were “consistently crossing the Unionist picket line” over refusing to back the boycott of devolved institutions while the NI Protocol remains in place.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there would be “no honeymoon period” for the new prime minister.

The Foyle MP said: “I want to offer my congratulations to Liz Truss following her election as leader of the Conservative Party this afternoon. She has the unenviable task of seeking to repair the immense damage done to public confidence in politics and public service following Boris Johnson’s unedifying tenure as British Prime Minister.

“There will be no honeymoon period for the new Prime Minister. Liz Truss must act immediately to address the cost of living crisis by freezing energy bills and introducing new direct support schemes for those with oil central heating or prepay meters. This should be funded through an extension of windfall taxes on energy companies making obscene and immoral profits as a result of this crisis.

“This must also be a moment for a change in policy toward Northern Ireland. The age of Prime Ministers dancing to the tune of the DUP must now be over. Sabre rattling with the European Union must give way to honest dialogue in the interests of all our people. And there must be a return to the politics of consensus through the restoration of devolved government. These will be early tests of the integrity of the new Prime Minister.”

Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Prime Minister seeking a firm commitment to work to restore the Executive here to put money in the pockets of workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living emergency.

She said: “The first task now for Liz Truss is to immediately work to restore the Executive and Assembly so we can help people who are struggling with rising costs.

“Workers, families and small businesses are struggling with energy bills that are simply out of control and unaffordable. They need help now to tackle this cost-of-living emergency.

“The British government must act now to cut people’s bills and stop big energy companies from ripping people off by taking real action.

“Sinn Fein is ready to form an Executive today to put money in the pockets of workers and families and invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.

“We need a change of policy and a change of tack from the British government.

“Liz Truss should stop facilitating the DUP’s destructive and self serving boycott of government, she should end her sabre-rattling and reckless threats to break international law and get back to the table for talks with the EU to find solutions and give certainty to our businesses.

“The fact that she is the fourth British Prime Minister in ten years, is a reminder that the Tory chaos at Westminster has failed ordinary people and put its own interests first.

“We need a change of tack from this British government. One that honours international agreements and respects the outcome of the Assembly election in May when people voted for real change.”

The Council on Social Welfare of the Methodist Church in Ireland have issued the following statement on the election of Ms Liz Truss MP as the new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and as such the incoming prime minister: “The Methodist Church in Ireland wishes the new Prime Minister well and encourages all our people to pray for her and her new Cabinet as they embark on this enormous task at this critical time. Following our Lord, we have particular concern for those who are the most vulnerable in our society and we will pray for our new Prime Minister as she leads the Government in tackling the ‘cost of living crisis’, with its potentially devastating impact on millions of poorer families.

“We also offer her prayerful support in dealing urgently with the political logjam in Northern Ireland. It is vital that she helps in finding an agreed way of dealing with the Protocol and the return of a functioning Executive at Stormont. “

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, has offered his congratulations to Ms Truss as she assumes office sayin: ‘the in-tray awaiting the new Prime Minister contains some of the most difficult and complex issues that have faced the UK and farther afield in a generation.’

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, I would like to offer my congratulations to Ms Truss as she assumes the UK’s highest political office.

“The in-tray awaiting the new Prime Minister contains some of the most difficult and complex issues that have faced the UK and farther afield in a generation. From the cost of living crisis to the war in Ukraine, industrial unrest in Great Britain to record levels of inflation, I recognise that this will be a very challenging time for any new Prime Minister.

“Alongside these important issues, I would urge the new government to encourage the formation of the Northern Ireland Executive and resolve matters relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Dr Kirkpatrick continued: “For those of us who are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ, we are called to pray for those in authority. Ms Truss can be assured of my prayers and those of many throughout our Church across the island of Ireland as she begins the work of government and starts to deal with the vast array of issues before it.