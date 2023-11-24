Northern Ireland Secretary suggests the gap is narrowing between the Government and DUP on Irish Sea border talks
Chris Heaton-Harris said: "We are in a very different space to where we were six months ago, without a shadow of a doubt.
"However, these talks can only come to an end when both sides feel they are in a successful place to conclude.
"I want to get the Executive up and running as soon as possible, if I could have been able to achieve that six months ago I promise you I would have."
Mr Heaton-Harris said Northern Ireland was diverging from the rest of the UK in health and education outcomes because of the lack of a Stormont Executive.
He added: "There is an ever decreasing list of questions that we are circling on."
He is speaking at Dublin Castle where governments and administrations from across the British Isles are meeting under the British-Irish Council. No Stormont politicians are in attendance because of the lack of an Executive.