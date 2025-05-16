Northern Ireland water has called for public support in conserving water in what it has termed "an unseasonably hot Spring".

The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland in the past week - a glorious week of blazing sunshine - was 23.5C, recorded in Castlederg on Tuesday.

The highest temperature in Northern Ireland so far this year remains 24.3C recorded in County Tyrone on 30 April.

A spokesman for the Met Office says temperatures will stay above average for at least another week, with max temperatures of 18-22C.

The warm weather is likely to start faltering from next Friday or Saturday, 23 or 24 May.

"This means that we are likely to see cooler and cloudier conditions with occasional rain or showers. It is too early to say how wet or windy it will be," the Met Office spokesman said.

In light of the warm weather, NI Water is asking for the public’s support in sharing water saving tips with family and friends.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “As we enjoy this extended period of good weather, NI Water’s teams have been closely monitoring storage in our reservoirs and we can see the demand for water into the distribution network is inevitably increasing.

"With the forecast showing the recent good weather is to continue with no rainfall, we will continue to closely monitor reservoir storage and consider if any measures need to be introduced so that we can continue to deliver for our customers.

"It's important to note that water storage levels across Northern Ireland are currently in a reasonably healthy position but we also know it’s important to be proactive and let our customers know to use water wisely at this time.”