Northern Ireland's justice system warned of mail bomb threat from Middle East

By David Thompson
Published 15th Oct 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
PSNI have issued a warning to all staff about a potential risk from mail - as have other parts of Northern Ireland's justice system.
There is a threat from postal devices against “all justice areas” in Northern Ireland – and originating from the Middle East, according to an internal email seen by the News Letter.

Public servants working in various parts of the justice system – from police to prosecutors – have been urged to be vigilant.

An email sent within the Public Prosecution Service claims the PSNI have informed all their staff of the apparent threat, after the alarm was raised in an intelligence report.

The Public Prosecution Service have told employees have introduced extra measures to scan post coming into their buildings – which is already screened by Royal Mail. Staff are being urged to exercise caution when handling mail.

The Department of Justice and PSNI have been contacted for comment.

