Northern Irish motorists could see the number of MOTs they need halved as Nichola Mallon mulls major shake up of car test system

Nichola Mallon

Ms Mallon has launched a call for evidence ahead of a decision on the potential introduction of biennial MOT testing for cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles.

Currently, cars which are over four years old are tested every year in Northern Ireland.

Most MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland were suspended during the early part of the Covid pandemic, with vehicles issued with one-year exemption certificates.

The call for evidence invites all those with an interest to provide their views, including local, national and best-practice examples, relevant data and ideas that could help shape policy.

The minister said she is keen to hear from individuals, groups, organisations, the automotive industry and those with a specific interest in road safety or the environment.

Ms Mallon said: “As we move towards recovery from the Covid pandemic, I believe that now is the right time to ask the public and those with a direct interest in MOT testing, road safety and environmental protection and others for their views on the potential introduction of testing every two years for some vehicle categories

“I realise there will be those who favour a change in the frequency of MOT testing and others opposed to any change to the current process. Therefore, I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to this call and clearly put forward their views with supporting evidence where possible. I want to hear your views.

“Road safety remains a priority for me and I would like to remind drivers and riders that regardless of the frequency of MOT testing, the statutory responsibility to ensure that a vehicle is roadworthy rests with the owner at all times.”

The call for evidence will remain open until October 19.

