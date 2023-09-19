Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That is the claim from Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson today, although exact details of what this plan involves are as yet unknown (the News Letter has contacted the NIO, and is awaiting a response).

Reportedly, the upshot of the changes is that Westminster intends to start directly ordering Northern Irish civil servants to carry out sea border checks at the Province's ports in the absence of Stormont ministers.

It is not clear whether the UK government's plans may go further than this.

Eoin Tennyson

For instance, it is unknown whether it intends to do away with the Stormont Brake, created by Rishi Sunak at the start of this year to give MLAs some veto power over whether new EU rules should apply to Northern Ireland.

During his appearance on Radio Ulster today, Mr Tennyson also further castigated the DUP for its ongoing boycott of Stormont.

He laid the blame for the current political paralysis at the feet of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party, saying it had "failed to recognise the Brexit laws of physics" when it campaigned for the UK to leave the EU.

News of the UK government's move had been circulating since last Friday, when Adam Payne of the website PoliticsHome.com reported that "the government is considering taking unilateral control of implementing the Windsor framework for Northern Ireland, as ministers are concerned [over] the ongoing power vacuum in Stormont".

He quoted unnamed Whitehall sources as saying that "the government has faced difficulty in implementing parts of the treaty covering checks at the border, which would usually be dealt with by Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, because there are no ministers in post to instruct Stormont officials to carry out the necessary work".

As such, "the government in Westminster is deliberating the best way of taking greater control of the process".

Then today (Tuesday, September 19) Mr Tennyson told the Nolan Show that he believes other members of his party had been briefed last week by the UK government about its plans (a meeting at which he was not personally present).

Asked by Mr Nolan what he understands the thrust of the new policy is, Mr Tennyson said: "The UK government will take powers to enable them to do some of the implementation around the Windsor Framework, as was agreed.

"As various elements of [the framework] begin to come into operation from October next year and into next year, someone will have to take responsibility of implementation of that.

"So in the absence of an Assembly, it is logical I guess that the UK government would want to take those powers."

The Alliance MLA also said: "[The DUP] have never outlined what would be acceptable, what they want to see in legislation.

"They have never been open and transparent with the public about what their bottom line means.

"Fundamentally, Stephen, this all harks back to a failure of the DUP to recognise the Brexit laws of physics, but also to come to terms with the choices which they foisted on themselves when they campaigned for Brexit in the first place

"We can either treat this as an issue of trade and ground ourselves in the facts about the choices that have to be made and the options that are available, or we can elevate this to a constitutional crisis.

