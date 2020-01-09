Not enough respect for unionism in a united Ireland

Only a matter of hours before the Irish government announced on Tuesday night that it was deferring its planned commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police, Leo Varadkar was seemingly adamant that the event would go ahead.

In his Twitter feed during Tuesday, the taoiseach was sticking to his guns over the Dublin Castle commemoration, defending it in at least two tweets.

However, the level of vitriol directed at Mr Varadkar and other Irish government figures on media platforms clearly took its toll. In announcing the U-turn, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan later insisted that some kind of commemoration could still happen in the future, but considering the backlash that may be unlikely.

For unionists, this was a worrying and all-too predictable snapshot of what life could look like in a united Ireland.

Sinn Fein and other political parties south of the border continue to insist that British and unionist history, culture and tradition would be respected and celebrated in an all-Ireland structure.

However, the lack of respect, and indeed outright contempt, shown towards the RIC, a predominantly Roman Catholic state police force, suggests otherwise.

The vitriol and abuse from republican trolls on social media towards Mr Varadkar and others is all too predictable. Indeed, the opposition to the event from former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was of no surprise.

However, what was more disappointing and arguably more significant was the stance from other parties in the Republic. Unionists would have expected more from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for instance.

This island is approaching a series of important anniversaries, with Northern Ireland due to become 100-years-old in 2021. The way that the Royal Irish Constabulary’s memory has been treated is not a positive sign ahead of the centenary.