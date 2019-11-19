O’Dowd brands DUP’s Brexit policy ‘reckless’

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd claims he is the only pro-Remain candidate in the forthcoming Westminster elections who can oust the DUP in Upper Bann.

Mr O’Dowd, currently an MLA in Upper Bann, has been formally nominated at the Sinn Féin candidate.

Mr O’Dowd said: “A change in the DUP candidate for the election does not mean a change in DUP support for Brexit, austerity and inequality. I am the only pro remain candidate who can take the Upper Bann seat off the DUP who have been reckless in their support of Brexit which has put thousands of jobs at risk in Upper Bann.”

Mr O’Dowd was born and raised in the Parish of Tullylish near Banbridge and lives with his wife and young family in Upper Bann.

Mr O’Dowd has been a highly experienced political representative for decades .

A former Education Minister in the NI Assembly he stood in as deputy First Minister when Martin McGuiness ran in Irish Presidential election.

At last weekend, at his party’s Ard Fheis, Mr O’Dowd failed to oust party colleague Michelle O’Neill as Deputy Leader of Sinn Fein.

He has been a member of the Sinn Féin negotiating team and a party spokesperson for many years. A party statement said: “He has delivered significant investment into Upper Bann as Education Minister with new schools and youth clubs being built across the constituency.”