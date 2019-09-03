October poll ‘fantastic’ chance for second Scottish referedum

An October general election would be a “fantastic opportunity” for Scots to demand a second vote on independence, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford confirmed that if Boris Johnson seeks to hold a snap poll next month, the SNP would focus its campaign on the ability of Scots to “determine their future”.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister and SNP leader, has already declared “bring it on” to the prospect of an early general election.

And Mr Blackford told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’re faced with the issue that the people of Scotland are expressing in opinion polls that they want that referendum on independence.

“If there is a general election, there is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Scotland to send a very clear message to Westminster that we should be able to determine our own future.”

While the leaders of the pro-UK parties have made clear their opposition to a second referendum on Scottish independence, Mr Blackford insisted: “I think Boris Johnson and everyone else are going to have to face reality. It is the right of the people of Scotland to determine their future. If they sent an overwhelming group of SNP MPs down here again, I think there is a very clear message that the people of Scotland have their say on their future.”