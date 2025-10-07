Building Irish street signs in several unionist areas could spark trouble, officials warn, as Belfast Council prepares to vote on whether to do it anyway.

At a meeting tonight (7th), politicians are set to vote on whether to plough ahead with consultations on Irish signs in heavily unionist streets in east Belfast where nine in ten people can’t speak the language.

The council’s own officials have warned against doing so, stating that even asking about the idea could cause a spike in “community tensions”.

There are also moves to put Irish signs on streets in parts of south and west Belfast where the proportion of people who have some knowledge of the language is slightly higher, but officials still predict there could be trouble.

Willowfield Gardens is in a staunchly unionist part of east Belfast. Image: Google

And councillors representing south Belfast have asked that plans to build dual-language signs on four streets there be halted, arguing they would cause division in mixed areas while suggesting “neutral signage” is a better option.

Previous cases in which officials have warned Irish signs might spike community tensions have often seen nationalists on the council vote to go ahead with them anyway.

Tonight’s meeting is to consider asking the residents of two streets towards the east of the city, Willowfield Gardens off unionist Woodstock Road and Knock Eden Crescent close to the loyalist Cregagh estate, whether or not they want their streets named in English and Irish.

Census data shows that 91% of people who live around Willowfield Gardens don’t speak a word of Irish, while 90% in the Knock Eden Crescent area have no knowledge of the language.

Knock Eden Crescent is close to the loyalist Cregagh housing estate. Image: Google

All it takes is for a single street resident, or councillor representing the district, to ask for Irish signs to kickstart the process of putting them in place. When surveys are issued, if 15% of people who reply are in favour then the signs go ahead – even if the rest of the street says no.

But officials have warned that the act of issuing surveys might be enough to “give rise to community tension” on those two streets, as could building Irish language signs there.

Officials say the same of Annadale Crescent and Upper Knockbreda Road in south Belfast, and Sicily Park to the west of the city. Census data says between 13% and 17% of people around Annadale Crescent have some ability in Irish, while in Sicily Park 14% can speak it to some extent.

Upper Knockbreda Road is the name of both a small residential street and a major road nearby that’s part of the city’s outer ring dual carriageway. From available council reports, it’s not clear which of those the Irish signs are meant for – or if it’s both.

A council committee is to vote on Irish signs for streets where that could spark trouble at Belfast City Hall.

Tonight’s vote comes after a debate on the length of time residents have to reply to a survey descended into back-biting and political attacks.

The council is to extend reply deadlines from two weeks to three, as the Royal Mail has reduced the number of days it delivers second-class post.