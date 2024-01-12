'Old-style direct rule of the past' off the table if Stormont doesn't return, says chair of NI Affairs Committee Sir Robert Buckland, as Chris Heaton-Harris invites parties to Hillsborough Castle for talks on Monday
Speaking on BBC News NI's The View programme, Sir Robert Buckland was asked if "old-style direct rule of the past" was off the table.
The Conservative MP resplied: "I think so.
"I think anybody who like many of us will have remembered and read and committed parts of the process of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement to memory, will know there is no going back to that previous dispensation.
"That would be to upend 26 years of progress. And that is what is at stake here."
Sir Robert said direct rule would mean "triggering certain aspects of the Good Friday Agreement" and "involvement of the Irish government, ultimately".
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has invited Northern Ireland's five largest parties for one-to-one talks at Hillsborough Castle on Monday.
