O’Neill: Protocol Bill will have ‘colossal political and economic consequences’

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader said that Boris Johnson’s plan to override parts of the protocol has “sounded alarm bells” across Europe and America.

Speaking at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare, the first minister designate told the crowd that it was an “irrefutable fact” that the protocol is working.

“Boris Johnson is incapable of accepting in a straightforward, honest and truthful way that this is the case,” Ms O’Neill added.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, (centre) and Vice President Michelle O'Neill (right) arrive at Bodenstown cemetery, Co. Kildare in the Republic of Ireland for the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration

“The attempts this week by Boris Johnson to sabotage the protocol in plain sight have sounded the alarm bells right across Ireland, Britain, Europe and America, awakening all those who value the Good Friday Agreement and who care deeply about safeguarding our peace and progress of the past quarter century.

“It is not taken lightly that this British government discards international law at a whim in such a reckless way, and only ever in their own selfish interests.

“Boris Johnson knows that to gamble the protocol is to jeopardise the British government’s agreement with the EU on their withdrawal and future trading relationship with colossal political and economic impact.

“The Tories have no mandate on this island.

“However, a majority of those MLAs recently elected do and there is a majority in the Assembly who support the protocol because it is working, giving us continued access to the European single market, creating jobs and economic benefit.”

Ms O’Neill repeated her calls to the DUP to form an Executive.

“Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds, our commitment is to make politics work through partnership, co-operation and delivery working with others who want progress,” Ms O’Neill added.

“We need to put over £400 million into people’s pockets to help deal with the cost of living.