Orange Lodge challenges North Down Cricket Club over cancelled GAA children's event timeline

Goldsprings of Comber Orange Lodge has issued a statement "in light of the media attention... and some regrettable commentary from within Unionism" over a cancelled children's sports event involving the GAA.

The Orange Lodge at the centre of a row over a cancelled children’s sports event in Comber has hit out at media coverage of the dispute – and challenged the cricket club involved to acknowledge that its decision was made before the lodge issued its statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goldsprings Orange Lodge says North Down Cricket Club should “publicly and unequivocally” state that its decision to cancel the event – involving children from the East Belfast GAA club – was not as a result of its statement.

There has been widespread political condemnation of the cricket club’s decision – with various media reports linking it to a statement by the Orange Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That statement had said the GAA’s “presence in Comber” would be opposed by residents until it “takes meaningful steps to ensure it is fully inclusive and sensitive to the history and identity of the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community.

In a new statement, the local lodge says that the cancellation of the event was because of concerns expressed by the community which “were neither manufactured nor malicious”.

“They arose from genuine and widespread unease following the circulation of messages across local WhatsApp groups and informal community networks here in Comber”, Goldsprings lodge said.

They said that the messages, “regardless of their complete accuracy, prompted an important and sincere conversation” – which “was not motivated by prejudice, but by a shared desire to safeguard the cultural balance, mutual respect and quiet dignity that defines our town”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the statement, published on Wednesday evening, they said: “First and foremost, it is important to state that the decision to cancel the proposed ‘GAA mixed with cricket’ event was taken by North Down Cricket Club prior to the release of our statement, not as a result of it.

“In the interests of transparency and community confidence, we believe the club should now acknowledge this publicly and unequivocally”.

Cricket Ireland has invited East Belfast GAA to take part in a separate event in Stormont.

On Wednesday, the News Letter asked the Orange Order headquarters a series of questions on the matter – but they did not respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked if the Orange Order had written to the cricket club, whether the decision was taken before or after any public statement by the Orange lodge – and whether they had any contact made with the club before the decision to cancel the cross-community sports event.

North Down Cricket Club has been asked if the club disputes Goldsprings lodge’s account – and whether there any contact from the Orange Order before the event was cancelled.

A previous club statement said that it reflects “the best of our community and our Ulster-British heritage — confident, welcoming, and grounded in respect”. They said: “openness is not a threat. Respect is not surrender. And our culture is not so fragile that it can’t be shared”.

On Wednesday, Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland, said his organisation and the Northern Cricket Union were “dismayed and disappointed at the events” – and that they plan to have a similar event in Stormont in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said North Down has been “at the forefront of youth development” and that it “can only be to the detriment of the children concerned that this cancellation has occurred”.