Orange Order demands meeting over tourist body's Twelfth snub

The Orange Order is demanding a meeting with a provincewide tourist body after it snubbed the Twelfth – on July 11.

Just as Northern Ireland was getting ready for the biggest day in the Orange calendar, Discover Northern Ireland published a social media post promoting seven events it described as part of Belfast’s packed summer calendar. Not appearing was the Twelfth.

Now it turns out that the Orange Order sent full details of the province’s July 12 celebrations to parent body Tourism NI well in advance, asking for them to feature on Discover NI’s website and social media feeds.

Although the Twelfth went on the website, Discover NI didn’t post once about the big day on social media – though it’s been eagerly plugging other events all across the province, including a whiskey tasting week, the Belfast marathon, arts festivals and the Open golf tournament.

This year's Twelfth parade in Belfast city centre. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The very post that blanked the Twelfth promoted two events that have proved politically controversial – Belfast Pride and the Feile an Phobail. This year, Pride is explicitly protesting legislation banning puberty blockers and a recent Supreme Court ruling on trans rights, while the Feile hit headlines for naming a sports tournament after 1970s IRA chief of staff Joe Cahill.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland says officials now want a meeting with the tourism body to discuss the issue, stating: “It’s disappointing that Discover Northern Ireland did not include the Twelfth in their recent social media marketing for events in Belfast.

“Given that the Twelfth in Belfast annually attracts many visitors from across the United Kingdom and beyond, it should have been promoted alongside other upcoming events.

“We have written to Tourism NI requesting a meeting to discuss the matter and to explore how we can co-operate to promote the celebrations and maximise the tourist potential in future.”

Discover Northern Ireland's post on July 11, plugging Pride and the Feile among seven festivals - but ignoring the Twelfth. Picture: Discover Northern Ireland/Facebook

Tourism NI has been contacted, but at the time of going to press had yet to issue any comment.