Orange Order rejects Sinn Fein’s offer to parade in a united Ireland

The Orange Order says it is “not interested” in engaging with an offer by Sinn Fein to allow its members to parade freely in a united Ireland.

The order’s comments came after an interview by Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald where she was asked about the matter.

“The Orange Institution is not interested in engaging in ‘conversations’ or responding to hypothetical statements which merely assist Sinn Fein and nationalists as they continue to ‘talk up’ the inevitability of a united Ireland,” an Orange spokesman said.

“Orangemen in many communities across Ireland have experienced Republicanism’s intolerance and hatred first-hand. Ironically, despite these comments, recent developments in the Republic of Ireland have shown us the reality that Sinn Fein and others are not really interested in equality – or the historical commemoration of anything deemed to be British.”

Ms McDonald had told the Irish Independent she was willing to put celebrating the Twelfth of July across the island of Ireland on the table in talks about a future Border poll.

She said “everything should be on the table” when asked specifically about annual celebration.

“I’ll tell you how we do it, we do it by having them [unionists] front and centre in the conversation and asking them, because I would be absolutely astonished if for people of a unionist persuasion the issue around the Twelfth of July was not raised,” she said.

“We, more than any other political party in the Oireachtas, are used to working with, living with, dealing with our unionist neighbours and the Twelfth of July is very widely celebrated.”

Ms McDonald’s comments were made before the current controversy over the now-postponed Irish state commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police. Sinn Féin led calls for the event to be cancelled altogether amid concerns it amounts to celebrating the Black and Tans.

While acknowledging Sinn Féin supporters may not favour marking the Twelfth, Ms McDonald believes people will “surprise themselves” with what they find acceptable in a united Ireland.

“Generally speaking, people are decent and reasonable and they want a good life for themselves and for their families and they are happy to accommodate and respect their neighbours so long as that accommodation and respect comes back to them,” she said. “They’re kind of the go-to issues when people talk about Irish unity, and that’s fine. Bring all of that to the table. Let’s talk about it.”

While critics claim she is not in control and Sinn Féin is still run out of west Belfast, the paper said, she insisted Gerry Adams “doesn’t pull my strings, nobody’s pulling my strings”.

Ms McDonald also declined to express regret for proclaiming “up the rebels” and “tiocfaidh ár lá” when she took over as leader. “No,” she said when asked about using militant Republican language. “Up the rebels.”

LBC journalist and NI man Matthew Thompson tweeted: “That’s nice and all. But you’d think allowing unionists one day of the year to celebrate their heritage would be the least they might expect from a united Ireland.”

In 2018 former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin said he was not sure the time was right for southern Orangemen to parade in their capital, saying there is “a broken relationship” with the order which needs work to be fixed.

TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong said the Orange community would treat the offer “with the contempt its deserves”.