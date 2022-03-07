Panel proposes targets for number of Irish speakers within 20 years

Minister Deirdre Hargey (centre) with Prof Malachy O Neill from the Irish language panel and Helen Mark from the Ulster-Scots panel.

The proposals are contained within new reports based on the findings of two expert advisory panels, examining possible future strategies on the promotion and protection of Irish and Ulster-Scots respectively.

The Irish Language Strategy Panel recommends that a “key goal” of any government stategy should be 500,000 people with a knowledge or Irish, and 20,000 in Northern Ireland should have Irish as their main language, within 20 years.

Another key goal is that 10% of the school population should be in the Irish-medium sector by 2042. Statutory protection for the Irish language is listed as a major objective.

“The most important factor is that the legislation is sufficiently robust to achieve the goals of the Expert Advisory Panel’s recommendations, which are intended for the strategy for the Irish language,” the document states.

It adds that “all political institutions, as well as all public bodies operating in Northern Ireland, take resolute action to promote the Irish language in their operations”.

Another objective focuses on the need “to increase positive attitudes towards the Irish language in all sections of the community, including the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community.”

The Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage & Culture Panel has recommended the creation of three research and educational bodies – an Ulster-Scots research institute, an Ulster-Scots college (focused on the development of Ulster-Scots within the formal and adult education system) and a ‘language institution’ to “take forward the language research and language development work with an associated publishing programme”.

The appointment of an ‘Ulster-British/Ulster-Scots Commissioner’ to ensure, among other things, that “Ulster-Scots has an ever-growing place in the curriculum” is another recommendation.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Last June I announced work on the development of the Irish Language Strategy and the Ulster-Scots Language, Heritage and Culture Strategy with the establishment of Expert Advisory Panels.

“The panels were made up of representatives from across academia and the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture, and Irish language sectors. Each panel was asked to bring forward recommendations to help inform the strategies.

“I am now delighted that the Expert Advisory Panel recommendations reports have been published. These are available on the department’s website in English, Irish and Ulster-Scots. I have also issued a public ‘Call for Views’ on the recommendations.

Ms Hargey met with members of the Expert Advisory Panels at the Ulster Folk Museum where she also heard about the National Museums NI Languages of Ulster Project, which includes language trails such as Cúl-Trá-il exploring the story of the Irish language and an Ulster-Scots virtual tour which explores the heritage, culture and history of places with an Ulster-Scots connection.

The minister added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the time and effort of the Expert Advisory Panels. Their considerable wealth of knowledge and experience, and their wide range of expertise, has been invaluable.”

Both reports are available at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/publications/

