Parliamentarians and victims of Libya-IRA bomb attacks have met in Westminster to form a new strategy for compensation on a par with that paid to other countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, UUP Peer Lord Elliott and TUV MP Jim Allister attended the meeting at Portcullis House, Westminster on Tuesday along with victims of IRA attacks such as Harrods, Manchester, Aldwych, London Docklands, Baltic Exchange, and Enniskillen.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime supplied large amounts of weapons to the IRA, including Semtex explosives, helping the terror group wage a 30 year campaign that claimed 1,800 lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Semtex was used in numerous bomb atrocities, such as the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bombing in 1987 and the 1996 attack in London's Docklands.

TUV MP Jim Allister, Tory MP Andrew Rosindell and UUP Peer Lord Elliott attended the meeting in Westminster on Tuesday along with victims of IRA bomb attacks across the UK.

Around 150 IRA-Semtex victims are seeking £353m damages from the oil-rich country in line with that already paid to French, German and American victims of its terrorism - around $5m per victim.

In 2017 the UK government took the unusual step of rejecting recommendations from a Westminster select committee after MPs advised the government to pay compensation to the victims using Gaddafi's frozen assets in the UK, while pressing Libya to resolve the matter. Unusually, Tony Blair refused to appear before the committee.

In 2019 the government appointed 'Special Representative' William Shawcross to compile a report on the issue - but then refused to publish it on grounds of national security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, peers lined up to demand the government use Gaddafi's frozen assets to fund the compensation, noting that the UK was lending Ukraine £2.26 billion to fight Russia using Russian assets as collateral. The government again refused.

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell and Docklands Victims Association President Jonath Ganesh after the strategy meeting.

Speaking about Tuesday's meeting, Jonathan Ganesh, chairman of the Docklands Victims Association, said: "This was an historic meeting with many others including victims attended and participated by video link from Northern Ireland and around the world. We have now collectively developed a strategy to move this matter forward with the support of both the House of Lords and the House of Commons."

He said Prime Minister Keir Starmer was very supportive when in opposition but since taking office has not given any substantive response to four different letters.

UUP Peer Lord Elliott said there was a perception that "civil servants are holding back" a deal and are "one of the significant blockages”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It was clear from the meeting that we do need to find a more cohesive approach to secure the compensation and those who were there yesterday were certainly up for it."

Tony Blair and Colonel Muammar Gaddafi shaking hands ahead of their talks in Tripoli in 2004. In 2019 Mr Blair refused to appear before MPs to discuss their dealings.

He also said that victims believe that a deal was done "in the desert" between Tony Blair and Gaddafi in 2004 that is still in force.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee report on the matter in 2016 said that Mr Blair's visit to Libya in 2004 "was accompanied by the announcement that Shell had signed an agreement worth up to £550 million for gas exploration rights off the coast" followed by a second visit in 2007 which coincided with BP resuming investment in the country.

Sarah Butt, sister-in-law of Paul Butt, who was killed in the IRA attack Baltic Exchange 10th April 1993 attended Tuesday's meeting.