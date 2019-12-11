Parties row as tens of thousands of people ‘heading to welfare cliff edge’

More than 35,000 vulnerable benefit claiming households are set to see their income drop off ‘a cliff edge’ by March – while the DUP and Sinn Fein blame each other for delays in rescuing the situation.

A £585 million welfare mitigation package was agreed by the DUP and Sinn Fein in 2016 to offset what they saw as the impact of UK-wide welfare reforms, including the bedroom tax, benefit cap and transitions from DLA to Personal Independent Payments.

Kevin Higgins, head of policy at Advice NI and one of the package’s architects, told the News Letter that NI is “on the brink of a welfare mitigations disaster”.

He added: “We have a mitigation package which has sheltered thousands of people from the harshest impacts of welfare reform, impacts that are disproportionately greater in NI than anywhere else.

“We have inadequate, segregated social housing and higher rates of disability and larger family sizes, all of which places our most vulnerable low-income families at grave risk of destitution and homelessness when the payments they rely on end in March.”

A recent inquiry by MPs found that income in over 35,000 NI households would “fall suddenly, some by hundreds of pounds per month”.

Similarly, the end of benefit cap mitigation would likely see 1,500 households lose almost £170 per month.

The Department for Communities said that it cannot extend the legislation without an Assembly, but is working on solutions if Stormont or Westminster don’t intervene.

Andy McClenaghan from The Cliff Edge Coalition urged the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to intervene.

“In the absence of a devolved government we need to see Westminster step in and legislate,” he said.

However, the NIO responded that extending the mitigations is a devolved matter for the NI Civil Service and Executive ministers.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said the solution is to restore the Assembly. Mitigations have been discussed “intermittently” at inter-party talks but not as an “absolute priority” he said, though the DUP wants it to it to be dealt with at leader level.

“It is time for others to lift their boycott and get back to work,” he added.

But Sinn Fein MLA Paul Maskey insisted it is a core issue for his party, having raised it with prime ministers and secretaries of state and secured broad agreement with other parties.

“Sinn Fein is committed to the restoration of the Good Friday Agreement institutions but the outstanding issues must be dealt with,” he added.