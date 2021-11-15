Mr Swann’s proposal comes after escalating pressures on the the Province’s health service saw ambulances diverted away from Craigavon Area Hospital last night due to capacity issues in its emergency department.

Stormont currently recommends that nightclubs and other entertainment venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement.

The issue has sharply divided the five-party coalition in Belfast, with the SDLP and Alliance having called for a mandatory certification system as a way to make venues safer and drive up vaccination uptake rates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormont currently recommends that some venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement

The DUP and Sinn Fein have resisted calls for compulsory passports, instead expressing a preference for a “partnership approach” with the hospitality industry.

While DUP minister Edwin Poots made clear today that he remained opposed to such a legal move, Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill signalled her party would follow the health advice on the issue and would “take whatever steps are necessary” to avoid another lockdown.

That suggests the DUP could find itself isolated at Wednesday’s meeting if it continues to oppose compulsory passports.

Ulster Unionist minister Mr Swann said he believed the time was now right for mandatory certification to be introduced.

Health Minister Robin Swann wants to make vaccine passports mandatory. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

“I think now is the time for the phased introduction of Covid certification in Northern Ireland,” he told a Stormont news conference today.

Mr Swann said he would bring a proposal to the Executive on Wednesday when he said ministers could discuss the timing of the move and what settings it should be initially applied to.

“Our view as a Department of Health is that we should be using all the tools that are in our options to use,” he added.

Mr Swann said he would like to see the mandatory system being rolled out as soon as the legal regulations were in place – a process he said would take between two to three weeks.

He acknowledged there would be a need for engagement with the hospitality sector in the interim.

Earlier, Mr Poots said he was not in favour of compulsory certification.

“I don’t support that at all,” he told BBC Radio Ulster this morning.

“I am very clear that vaccination is the best means of creating normality and it has allowed us to create a significant normality once again in terms of our day-to-day lives.

“And I think that, you know, people should get vaccinated and I’ll encourage and cajole and pressurise and have done that with people who I know who have been hesitant.

“But forcing people to do something isn’t going to work.

“It’s not going to get those last few over the line. Over 90% of people are vaccinated and we need to continue to encourage the remainder to get vaccinated, but forcing them is not going to work.

“And I don’t think that creating a two-tier system for so many things is something that I would be prepared to accept.”

DUP’s Paul Frew is extremely opposed to the introduction of Covid passports believing they will only serve to cause discrimination.

Following Mr Swann’s announcement, he commented on Twitter: “The Health Minister wants to bring into law a discriminatory practice to exclude people dues to their health status and history without any evidence of positive health outcomes or impact assessments.”

Fellow DUP councillor Nathan Anderson said: “This heavy handed approach to vaccine passports punishes EVERYONE.”

Shortly after Mr Swann’s announcement, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “The executive will meet again on Wednesday with a focus on the huge pressures in the health service.

“We will continue to be guided by the health advice to take whatever steps are necessary to protect the public and avoid another lock down scenario.”

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon commented: “I am relieved that finally other ministers are beginning to see sense and realise that we must introduce vaccine certifications to protect our health service and keep our businesses open.

“SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood first urged the introduction of vaccine certification nearly two months ago and I have proposed and consistently raised it at the Executive, only for it to be opposed by the UUP, Sinn Féin and the DUP.

“I welcome Minister Swann’s u-turn on this issue and hope Sinn Féin and DUP Ministers soon follow suit.

BMA Northern Ireland Council chair Dr Tom Black said: “We have not even entered the winter months when traditionally we see our hospitals under tremendous pressure.

“Hospitals and indeed our whole health service was already struggling, but Covid and the added pressure from an increased number of patients is simply too much.

“We need to address these issues now. While vaccines are doing the job of keeping many people out of hospital, we also need to see masks being worn, contacts limited where possible and for everyone to come forward for boosters and flu jabs. The Executive should also revisit the use of Covid passports as a priority.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry