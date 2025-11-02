Paul Givan: I have been vilified over my trip to Israel ... by same people among whom, in Belfast on Saturday, were shouting the antisemitic chant ‘From the river to the sea’

Paul Givan visiting a school in Jerusalem last week

Paul Givan said he has been “vilified” by those calling for his resignation after his trip to Israel.

The DUP education minister has been under fire over his recent trip to Israel during which he visited a school and asked his department to publicise it on their social media channels.

On Saturday, crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall to call for Mr Givan’s resignation, and Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey confirmed her party will back a no confidence petition in Mr Givan by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

Mr Carroll welcomed the move, saying he is confident of getting the 30 signatures that he needs for the petition after the SDLP also indicated it would support it.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey speaks at a demonstration at Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon where crowds turned out calling for the resignation of Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan following his trip to Israel last week. Picture: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

More than 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Mr Givan to resign.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday, Mr Givan said: “Over the past week, I have been vilified by those who have sought to call into question my character and my commitment to the people of Northern Ireland.

“The very same people among whom, today in Belfast, were shouting the antisemitic chant ‘From the river to the sea’.”

He added: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been in touch with messages of support.

“I will continue to represent the people of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland with the same energy and enthusiasm that I have always brought to public life.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Mr Givan was “going nowhere”, and reiterated his “full support” for his party colleague.

Mr Robinson said: “Sinn Fein, in being led by Gerry Carroll, is indicative of their real motivations as they beat their chests with great excitement at Belfast City Hall today. Their decision to back a motion of no confidence in the Education Minister over a visit to Israel is rooted in their long-standing hostility towards the Jewish state and their sympathies to, and support for, the Hamas terrorists who can have no part in the future of Gaza and the Middle-East.

"The pan- Republican front’s futile attempt to bully and intimidate will always fail. We will never bow to such demands which show the depth of hatred for Israel and its people. We will call out such antisemitic sentiment which should have no place in public life.

"We can now see their hatred in full view. They can huff and buff all they like and for as long as they like but they will not be dictating to me about who I appoint to serve as a Minster from the Democratic Unionist Party.

"Paul Givan will continue to be focused on delivering real improvements for children and young people, and on supporting working families through better childcare provision.”

Last week many, including teachers’ unions expressed concerns, with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claiming the department’s promotion of the school visit is an “overtly political and divisive act” and urging the post be deleted.

Rival politicians have questioned whether it was appropriate to visit Israel at a time when the country is facing international criticism for the conduct of its military offensive in Gaza.

Several unionist MLAs went on the “fact finding trip” as a delegation from Northern Ireland on the invitation of the government of Israel.

Mr Carroll is to bring a no-confidence motion against Mr Givan at the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking at a rally at Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon before Palestine solidarity activists, education workers and community groups, Ms Hargey said her party will support the no-confidence motion.

Speakers also included Mr Carroll, Paul Doherty of the SDLP and Anthony Flynn from the Green Party.

“Republicans and Sinn Fein have a long and proud history and tradition of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and we will continue to do so,” she said.

“It is grotesque that the Education Minister has decided to visit Israel at this time when they are continuing to commit genocide, I say shame on him.

“Sinn Fein will be raising this on the floor of the Assembly on Monday morning, and holding the Education Minister to account.

“The vice chair of the Education Committee Pat Sheehan has also called for him to appear before the committee urgently to explain his trip and the inappropriate and unacceptable use of departmental resources, and we will look at all options to hold this minister to account.

“This also includes Sinn Fein’s support of the motion of no confidence in the minister that is being tabled on Monday morning, and I, along with all Sinn Fein MLAs, will be proudly putting our names to that motion.”

Mr Carroll hailed the turnout at the demonstration, and said Mr Givan’s actions over the last week was the “last straw”.

“He’s done a lot of abhorrent and disgusting things, but what he did this week was the last straw, and that’s why we’re saying today, loudly and clearly, he has to go, his time is clearly up,” he said, to applause, and shouts of “out, out”.

“I have been inundated with hundreds of emails of constituents who are appalled at what he has done, classroom assistants, teachers, Palestine solidarity people as well.