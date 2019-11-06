Paula Bradshaw: DUP now can’t get enough votes to win South Belfast

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland 31st May 2017 - Picture by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.''Alliance party general election Manifesto launch at CIYMS in East Belfast.''Paula Bradshaw
Alliance has been clear throughout that while we welcome cooperation with other Remain parties, we have a distinct and clear vision to move on from orange and green politics, towards something which actually works for people.

Other parties who are less confident in their own message are engaging in tactical pacts designed to further their own self-interest.

Letter to the editor

This does, however, have a fortunate consequence here in South Belfast — the DUP cannot possibly now get enough votes to benefit from a split in the Remain candidates’ vote.

So the choice is now simple — do you want same old same old politics of the past, or the new politics of a united Alliance team confident enough to offer its progressive, pro-European and inclusive vision to everyone?

Paula Bradshaw MLA

Alliance, South Belfast