Pay row to shut Belfast leisure centres next week as staff strike - union vows 'militant campaign of industrial action' as management dispute claim workers have lower wages than rest of Northern Ireland

Templemore Baths in East Belfast, one of the city's council-owned leisure centres. Image: Discover NI

Belfast’s leisure centres could be forced to close next week as staff go on strike over wages, with a union leader promising “a militant campaign of industrial action, until we get justice”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour strike, slated for Tuesday (12th), comes as unions say talks with an arms-length firm that runs all 14 council-owned leisure centres finished at the end of July with no movement on a pay dispute.

Staff want a £1 per hour wage increase, with unions Unite and NIPSA stating the capital city’s leisure workers are the lowest paid in Northern Ireland – though that’s disputed by management company Greenwich Leisure Ltd, which insists salaries are “broadly comparable to those offered for similar positions in neighbouring councils”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The management firm says it offered wage boosts of between 3% and 5%, which it describes as “a fair and positive pay award” that’s in line with inflation. A Greenwich Leisure Ltd spokesman also stated negotiations are expected to resume with unions tomorrow (8th).

But Unite and NIPSA are adamant that shutdowns are imminent, stating around 200 of Belfast’s leisure centre staff are union members who will be downing tools on Tuesday.

“Belfast City Council’s decision to outsource services to [Greenwich Leisure Ltd] has proven disastrous,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. “Not just for workers, who are underpaid and overstretched, but for the public who have endured hikes on charges.”

The strike is an escalation from work-to-rule procedures, which staff started last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIPSA spokesperson Janette Murdock said: “Our members will carry out a militant campaign of industrial action until we get justice. Belfast councillors cannot wash their hands of responsibility for the pay gap facing workers.”

A council spokesman said all operational matters to do with the 14 leisure centres and two gyms the local authority owns are a matter for Greenwich Leisure, which he described as “a social enterprise that reinvests all profits back into the centres”.