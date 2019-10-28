Peer questions effect of Irish Sea border on strength of the Union

Concerns that the government’s plan for exiting the EU could weaken the Union Kingdom were raised in the House of Lords on Monday.

Former NIO advisor and Conservative peer Lord Caine (pictured) said many unionists across the UK have “deeply held and legitimate concerns” about the [EU] Withdrawal Agreement.

In a question to NIO minister Lord Duncan, Lord Caine said: “Does the minister believe that the prospects for restoring government are improved by an agreement that places a de facto border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and what further assurances can he give to this House that the agreement will not seriously weaken the political and economic integrity of the Union?”

Lord Duncan appeared not to directly answer the question.

He said: “I think you would rightly question my veracity if I said that Brexit had no influence in Northern Ireland.

“Right now the important thing is to ensure that we are able to seek and deliver a Withdrawal Agreement that works for all parts of Northern Ireland.

“That will be the final test but I hope that the parties in Northern Ireland do not wait for that to happen but yet resolve to bring themselves into an executive.”