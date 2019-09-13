People are furious about a coat worn by First Lady Melania Trump - here's why

A photo of the coat worn by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, to a 9/11 memorial service in 2018 has angered a lot of people.

Mrs. Trump attended the Flight 93 National Memorial Service in Pennsylvania with her husband and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on September 11, 2018.

In a photograph widely shared on social media the First Lady can be seen paying her respects to all those who lost their lives in a series of terror attacks visited upon the U.S.A. on September 11, 2001.

The First Lady is wearing a dark navy coloured long-coat in the photograph.

The embroidery on the rear of the coat has angered many as they claim it resembles a passenger jet crashing into one of the World Trade Centre buildings.

“I’m sure I’m not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo,’ Tweeted U.S. celebrity, Ashley Spivey.

“It legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument," she added.

White House spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, described the criticism being levelled at the First Lady over the coat as "ridiculous".

This is not the first time the First Lady has caused controversy with her fashion choices.

In 2018 and while boarding Air Force One to go and visit migrant children on the border between the U.S.A. and Mexico, the First Lady wore a coat with the slogan 'I really don't care - do u?' on the back.