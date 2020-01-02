PICTURES: 9 images of protestors outside Stormont today
This morning, as talks started at Stormont, a number of protesters stated their opposition to an Irish Language Act being included in any potential deal.
The small group of protestors set up camp outside the talks venue. Many of them were holding union flags.
Protests today at Stormont - Pacemaker
freelance
Protests today at Stormont - Pacemaker
freelance
Protests today at Stormont - Pacemaker
freelance
Protests today at Stormont - Pacemaker
freelance
View more