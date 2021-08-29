PICTURES: Anti vaccine protestors hold large Belfast march against Covid rules

People take part in a march and protest rally in Belfast city centre organised by 'A future for us and our children',demonstrating against Covid-19 vaccine passports and other restrictions. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The march and protest rally in Belfast City centre was organised by ‘A future for us and our children’.

To date, 2,440,759 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, a further 1,225 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday as well as nine deaths in the previous 24 hours, the Department of Health said.

A number of emergency departments in Northern Ireland are under “extreme pressure”, it has been warned.

The public have been urged to consider alternatives, such as contacting GPs or pharmacies, if their condition is not urgent.

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time.

In other vaccine news, the UK government has revealed that millions of people missed having their second coronavirus jabs by the time they were due to have them.

Figures published by the government show that by August 18, a total of 1.4 million people who were due to have their second Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had missed having it, analysis by the PA news agency shows.

For the Oxford/AstraZeneca intake, between 400,000 and 600,000 people also eligible for their second dose by that date had not come forward.

