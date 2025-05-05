Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast City Council has rejected two festival applications for Botanic Gardens which would have closed off the great lawn for 35 days during the summer after a negative response from locals.

​In April the DUP and Sinn Fein pushed through a decision during a committee debate behind closed doors in which they agreed to the two applications for the events in June and July.

The Green Party, backed by the SDLP, unsuccessfully proposed declining the requests, with seven councillors backing them and 13 against them.

The first request was submitted by CRD Live, seeking to host the “Botanic Summer Sessions” which would have consisted of three music concerts on 26th, 27th and 28th of June. The second request had been received from JKS for a “Fire and Food BBQ Festival” from 17th until 27th of July.

However, at the full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council last week both Sinn Féin and the DUP appeared to have changed their positions on the requests.

At the start of the meeting, the council agreed to receive a deputation from a representative for the Stranmillis Neighbourhood Association opposing the events.

Later, SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: “No one has any objection in principle to Botanic Gardens being used for events, and for years many successful events have indeed been taking place there, from the Mela to family fund days and fairs. However, it is not primarily an events venue, nor is it a commercial facility.

“First and foremost it is a botanical garden, laid out and maintained for the people of Belfast, and it hosts many types of wildlife. This must remain its core purpose.

“These proposals, when taken together, would effectively close off the great lawn from public access for 35 days at the height of summer, denying people the ability to enjoy it at precisely the time when it is in greatest demand.

“This part of Botanic Gardens is an iconic location in the city that draws in hundreds of people daily across the summer, and often when good weather is reported in the media, it is the crowds enjoying the sun on the great lawn. It is not acceptable that people could be excluded from such a central location for such an extended period.

“These were opportunistic applications that were submitted after other events were cancelled, so there is no existing relationship between the promoters and the council, or this venue, that could establish any presumption that approval could be anticipated.”

Green Councillor Áine Groogan said: “Open green space is limited enough in our city. This is a lifeline to local families and local communities, and to close off such huge areas of the park for exclusive use is not a decision we should ever take lightly.

“These types of events need particularly long run-ins, they need community conversations and consultation, they need to basically show they are able, and have the experience to carry out events of this nature without causing any negative impact.”

DUP Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “We will be supporting the (SDLP) proposal. As a Botanic councillor, I often say if you look at our district electoral area from the sky, it is a concrete jungle, and there is very little green space. So to take away the field for that amount of time is unacceptable.

“I also think we need to remember that we have very few parks in and around Belfast that people have access to. A lot of the people I represent just have back yards, with little or no grass or green space near them.”