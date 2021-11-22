Plans to build bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped

It has emerged the venture has been abandoned due to forecasted costs and engineering challenges.

The BBC are reporting that a study examining if such a project was possible is expected to advise against proceeding with any proposals when it is released next week.

And it is understood the government will agree with the report’s recommendation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a vocal supporter of a fixed link between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Telegraph first reported that transport expert Sir Peter Hendy, who was asked by the government to examine connections between the different parts of the UK, had concluded the project was not currently viable.

Plans for some kind of link between Northern Ireland and Scotland stretch back as far as the 1890s.

The DUP revived the idea in its 2015 general election manifesto and Mr Johnson has previously described a bridge as a “very interesting idea”.

The proposed bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland

Some experts suggested such a project would cost £15bn, while others have said that £20bn would be a conservative estimate.

