The 1987 IRA bombing of Enniskillen remembrance was one of the worst atrocities during the Troubles. Photo: Pacemaker

Police are investigating a sectarian incident at an event to remember those murdered in an IRA attack on a remembrance event in Enniskillen.

MLA Diana Armstrong has condemned the taunting of mourners with pro-IRA slogans at a service of remembrance for an IRA atrocity in Enniskillen – with Dame Arlene Foster calling the incident “beyond repulsive”.

An event was being held in the Fermanagh town to remember victims of an IRA terror attack on a remembrance service in 1987, where 12 people were murdered. The Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA said “I was disgusted and horrified that individuals felt it appropriate to taunt mourners by shouting ‘Up the Ra’ at a dignified and emotional service of remembrance, to mark the 37th Anniversary of the Enniskillen Poppy Day Bomb.

“A generation in Northern Ireland have been failed by a lack of leadership from aspects of the nationalist community, in particular when Sinn Fein won’t ‘condemn’ the actions of the past, say these actions were ‘justified’ and that there was ‘no alternative’ to the terrorist campaign. For some, peace and reconciliation are just words."

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster, who was also at the event, said the “dignified” remembrance service at Enniskillen Royal Grammar school had been attended by young people and visitors from across the community, whilst “at our war memorial victims of the Enniskillen bomb were remembering those murdered by the IRA in 1987”.

She said: “It is beyond repulsive that as the families stood there a car drove past and those inside shouted ‘Up the RA’. My thoughts and prayers are with the families today, as always on 8th Nov, as they silently remember. I trust police will be pursuing the occupants of the car”.

A PSNI spokesperson said they “received a report that sectarian comments were shouted whilst people attended a Remembrance event in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen today, Friday 8th November”. They appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or via the PSNI website.

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said the pro IRA chanting in Enniskillen “at an event to remember those slaughtered in the Poppy Day Massacre is sad reflection of where Northern Ireland is.

“Far from being brought to justice, decades of pandering to those responsible for the murder of twelve innocent people, as they stood to remember the sacrifice for freedom, has resulted in the victims being repeatedly insulted”.

He added that the incident shows “that it remains supremely inappropriate to invite the leader of Sinn Fein - who maintains there was ‘no alternative’ to the Enniskillen massacre and similar atrocities - to take part in any remembrance event.”