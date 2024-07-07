Police are appealing for information on an act of "senseless vandalism" at a hospital car park.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a number of cars were damaged on Friday evening, 5th July within the grounds of a Belfast hospital.

The incident happened in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

Inspector McCrum said: “A report was received shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the area had been broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined.

“We are keen to establish a motive and who was involved in this senseless act of criminal damage.

“Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1733 05/07/24.”