Police seek witnesses after cars vandalised at local hospital
The incident happened in the Lisburn Road area of the city.
Inspector McCrum said: “A report was received shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the area had been broken.
“Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined.
“We are keen to establish a motive and who was involved in this senseless act of criminal damage.
“Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1733 05/07/24.”
A report can alternatively be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.